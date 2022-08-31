News you can trust since 1931
It was a night to forget at Portman Road. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Ipswich Town 6 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers were taught a harsh lesson at Portman Road on Tuesday night when their Papa John’s Trophy campaign began with a 6-0 thumping at the hands of Ipswich Town.

By James Heneghan
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:11 am

The home side, who are the League One title favourites this season, were extremely impressive in dispatching their League Two opponents, racing into a 3-0 lead after just 26 minutes before adding three more goals in the second-half. A makeshift Cobblers team simply had no answers. Here are our player ratings from a miserable night in Suffolk…

1. Jonny Maxted

Conceded six and yet still made two or three decent saves. Will be disappointed with a couple of the goals, particularly Leigh's header... 4.5

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Harvey Lintott

Tough evening. Potentially fouled for the opener but could have done more to prevent both Harness and Leigh from heading home in the first-half. Hooked at the break... 3

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Akin Odimayo

Difficult occasion to make his first start for the club. Just couldn't handle the movement and smoothness of Ipswich's slick forward line and was left exposed by Town's press, which malfunctioned at times. Lost Burgess for the fourth and then limped off with injury... 3.5

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Max Dyche

A loose pass inside the first three minutes set the tone. Made some good blocks and never shied away but he will have many better nights... 3.5

Photo: Pete Norton

