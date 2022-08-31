Ipswich Town 6 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings
Cobblers were taught a harsh lesson at Portman Road on Tuesday night when their Papa John’s Trophy campaign began with a 6-0 thumping at the hands of Ipswich Town.
By James Heneghan
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:11 am
The home side, who are the League One title favourites this season, were extremely impressive in dispatching their League Two opponents, racing into a 3-0 lead after just 26 minutes before adding three more goals in the second-half. A makeshift Cobblers team simply had no answers. Here are our player ratings from a miserable night in Suffolk…
