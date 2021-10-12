How the players who left Cobblers in the summer are getting on at their new clubs

Cobblers let go a number of players in the summer, either through choice or otherwise. Here's how some of those players are faring at their new clubs...
1. Harry Smith - Leyton Orient
The imposing centre-forward won't be regretting his move to Leyton Orient in the summer having already netted six league goals in 10 games, just one short of the tally he managed in two seasons at Sixfields. Orient are currently 6th in League Two.
2. Lloyd Jones - Cambridge United
Turned down a new deal at Northampton in favour of staying in League One. His decision is currently being justified having started eight of 10 league games this season, with Cambridge lying a steady 16th.
3. Ryan Watson - Tranmere Rovers
Last season's Player of the Year opted to return to his boyhood club in the summer, but it's not gone to plan so far. Was a regular at the start of the season but hasn't started any of the last four league games, though did score his first goal for the club in the EFL Trophy last week.
4. Cian Bolger - Larne
Signed for Irish Premiership club Larne in July and has started all four Europa Conference League matches this season. The team are going well in the league, sitting second with five wins from seven games.