How the 15 players who left Cobblers last summer have done since departing Sixfields

How have they all got on in the 12 months since they departed Sixfields? Find out here...
1. Peter Abimbola
The 21-year-old midfielder has played 34 games for St Ives Town in Southern League Premier Division Central after his release from Cobblers 12 months ago Photo: Pete Norton
2. Manny Monthé
Played 28 games for Oldham after joining from Cobblers last summer, scoring an impressive five goals, before injury threatened to end his season early. However, he's returned for the National League play-offs and has helped Oldham storm into the final where they'll face Southend at Wembley on June 1st Photo: Pete Norton
3. Tony Springett
The 22-year-old needed an operation on a back problem that wrecked his season after returning to Norwich from his loan spell at Sixfields. A Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, Springett has not played a competitive game in 2024/25. Norwich's then-manager Johannes Hoff Thorup said: "It's not been a season that he hoped for and that we hoped for, and that's unfortunate, and we just have to support him, because the last thing we should do is to put pressure on a guy that cannot really show what he can do. So the only thing is to support him, and then, of course, give him a fair chance when he's back again." Photo: Pete Norton
4. Louie Moulden
The 23-year-old goalkeeper signed for Palace on a free transfer from Wolves after returning from his loan at Sixfields. Played just one EFL Trophy game in 2024/25, though was a regular for Palace's Premier League 2 team Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.