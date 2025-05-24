How the 15 players who left Cobblers last summer have done since departing Sixfields

3 . Tony Springett

The 22-year-old needed an operation on a back problem that wrecked his season after returning to Norwich from his loan spell at Sixfields. A Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, Springett has not played a competitive game in 2024/25. Norwich's then-manager Johannes Hoff Thorup said: "It's not been a season that he hoped for and that we hoped for, and that's unfortunate, and we just have to support him, because the last thing we should do is to put pressure on a guy that cannot really show what he can do. So the only thing is to support him, and then, of course, give him a fair chance when he's back again." Photo: Pete Norton