How Northampton Town might line-up for League One opener against Wigan Athletic

By James Heneghan
Published 30th Jul 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 16:08 BST
Cobblers start their 2025/26 League One campaign at Wigan Athletic this weekend.

Kevin Nolan has plenty of options to pick from in some positions and not so many in others. Here’s a potential XI that we think will take to the field at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday (subject to any new signings between now and then)...

Unless Nolan throws a last-minute curveball, Cobblers look certain to set up 3-4-3 at Wigan with two attacking midfielders playing either side of a central striker

1. Formation

Unless Nolan throws a last-minute curveball, Cobblers look certain to set up 3-4-3 at Wigan with two attacking midfielders playing either side of a central striker Photo: Pete Norton

Lee Burge

2. Goalkeeper

Lee Burge Photo: Pete Norton

Jack Burroughs

3. Right centre-back

Jack Burroughs Photo: Pete Norton

Jordan Thorniley

4. Centre-back

Jordan Thorniley Photo: Pete Norton

