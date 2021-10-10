Hartlepool United 2 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Town bettered the hosts on nearly every statistic bar the one that mattered as Luke Molyneux grabbed a late winner after David Ferguson had cancelled out Sam Hoskins' opener. Whilst Cobblers played well for the most part, poor finishing again let them down. Here are our player ratings from Victoria Park...
1. Liam Roberts
His spectacular save from Molyneux should have been enough for Cobblers to take at least a point, but five minutes later he was exposed by his defence again and the same man this time made no mistake. Also blocked smartly from Goodwin before half-time... 7
2. Aaron McGowan
Spent more time attacking than defending in the first-half, repeatedly finding himself in the final third, but his team-mates could not capitalise on some excellent crosses. Beaten in the air by Ferguson for United's equaliser... 6.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
Cobblers' defence has come under far greater strain this season and not buckled, so to concede two goals here, when Hartlepool struggled to apply any real sustained pressure, was disappointing... 6
4. Jon Guthrie
Cobblers predictably were a lot more secure in defence with him in it, and he will claim an assist for flicking the ball on to Hoskins... 6.5