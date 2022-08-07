Grimsby Town 1 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

After starting the season with a dramatic late victory over Colchester United last weekend, Town had to settle for a draw at Blundell Park after super sub Jordan Maguire-Drew scored with his very first touch of the game to cancel out Sam Hoskins’ 74th minute opener. Here are our player ratings from a below-par Cobblers performance on the Lincolnshire coast...
1. Lee Burge
Unlucky not to be on the winning side but at least ensured Cobblers didn't lose. Excellent stops from Kiernan and Clifton and did brilliantly to keep out Wearne's initial effort before Maguire-Drew tucked away the rebound... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Tyler Magloire
Right-back isn't his natural position and it looked to be an area Grimsby tried to exploit - a lot of their threat came down the left, both from crosses on the outside and balls into the inside channel.... 5
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Tough afternoon but was pretty steady until the final 15 minutes when Grimsby peppered Town's goal. Not especially well protected by the midfielders in front of him and the clipped ball over the top of the defence proved particularly effective... 6
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
The skipper was a busy man in the centre of Town's defence, making numerous key interventions, the best of which was a fantastic block that kept out Kiernan's goalbound header... 7
Photo: Pete Norton