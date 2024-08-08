Fulham forward makes permanent switch to Scotland after impressive Cobblers loan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kieron Bowie has made the permanent move to Scottish club Hibernian after impressing on loan with the Cobblers.

The 21-year-old, who had two successful years at Sixfields, has signed a four-year deal after Hibs reportedly agreed a ‘signifcant’ six-figure fee with Fulham.

Hibernian head coach David Gray said: “Kieron is an exciting Scottish talent, and we’re thrilled to bring him to the club. He can play anywhere across the front three and his pace and power will give us an extra dimension going forward. He has all the attributes to be a success in this league.

“Players of Kieron’s ability and potential are always in high-demand, so to sign of player of his calibre shows the ambition that we’ve got here.”

Kieron Bowie

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “This is a transfer that we’ve been working on for some time and we’re delighted to get it done.

“Kieron has performed well since his breakthrough season with Raith and will continue to get better and better as his career develops. He’s a really ambitious young man and I look forward to seeing him in Hibs green and white.”