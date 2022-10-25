Marc Leonard is all smiles after firing the Cobblers into a 1-0 lead against Sutton United at Sixfields on Tuesday night (Picture: Pete Norton)

Town produced their most dominant half of the season in the first 45 minutes and barely broke sweat en route to a two-goal lead.

Marc Leonard’s first professional goal opened the scoring before Mitch Pinnock fired in a second.

But the second period was in complete contrast to the first and the crucial moment came just 90 seconds after the restart when Omar Bugiel headed in.

That swung the momentum Sutton’s way and they were duly back on level terms through Donovan Wilson.

There were chances for both sides to nick it in the remaining half-hour but the spoils would be shared, much to the home side’s frustration as they lost ground on the top two in League Two.

Saturday’s fine win at leaders Stevenage came at a cost for Jon Brady who was down to the bare bones against Sutton having lost another three players.

Danny Hylton served the first of his three-game ban after Cobblers lost their appeal to overturn his red card from the weekend, while Sam Sherring and Ali Koiki missed out with knocks.

Ryan Haynes and Leonard came in and Sam Hoskins returned to the bench.

The opening 14 minutes came and went without incident but the first meaningful shot on target saw Cobblers hit the front a minute later.

Shaun McWilliams received a throw-in from the right, found Leonard on the edge of the box and he picked out the bottom corner with a terrific low finish.

Louis Appéré looked sharp and confident and he was involved in a neat move that ended with Pinnock teeing up Jack Sowerby for a 20-yard effort that was straight down the throat of ex-Town man Lewis Ward in the away goal.

Cobblers did not create too many clear-cut openings but they were in total control in the first-half and continued to dominate the shot count with Kieron Bowie seeing an effort deflect off his own man and go behind.

A clear opening did arrive eight minutes before half-time though and it was duly dispatched to give Cobblers breathing space.

Appéré was again involved, holding the ball up and laying off Pinnock who took one touch and hammered sweetly into the bottom corner.

Sutton had been poor and they were clearly told that in no uncertain terms at the break as they came out re-energised in the second-half, immediately halving the deficit through Bugiel’s header from a Rob Milsom cross.

Cobblers suddenly found themselves in a contest but they did not wake from their slumber and were architects of their own downfall as Sutton pulled level on the hour.

McWilliams dallied on the ball just outside the box and Wilson pinched possession before slamming beyond Lee Burge.

The second period was in complete contrast to the first and Brady felt the need to make changes, bringing on Max Dyche and Hoskins and going to a back three.

Hoskins injected Cobblers with a bit of life and his cross-shot was tipped over by Ward, but they continued to look laboured, almost as if their long list of absentees was watching up with them.

A big chance fell the way of Bowie with five minutes to play but he fluffed his lines, shooting waywardly wide instead of pulling the ball back across goal, and then Joe Kizzi did likewise at the other end when a corner found him at the back post just a few minutes from full-time.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, Lintott, Odimayo (McGowan 83), Guthrie ©, Haynes (Dyche 68), Sowerby, McWilliams (Hoskins 68), Leonard, Pinnock, Bowie, Appéré

Subs not used: Dadge, Tomlinson, Abimbola, Cross

Sutton: Ward, Hart (Kouassi 45), Rowe, Kizzi, Milsom ©, Wilson, Neufville, Boldewijn, Lovatt, Randall, Bugiel

Subs not used: House, Dundas, Fadahunsi, Kendall, Thomas

Referee: Ross Joyce

Attendance: 4,800