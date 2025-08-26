Former promotion winners among out-of-contract ex-Cobblers training with the PFA this week

Ryan Watson

Several out-of-contract ex-Cobblers are training with the Professional Footballers’ Association this week, including two Wembley heroes and a couple that left only a few months ago.

Ryan Watson and Callum Morton, who both scored in Northampton’s play-off final win over Exeter City in 2020, were released by Salford City at the end of last season and this week they’ve joined nearly 50 other free agents training with the PFA.

Watson was named Town’s Player of the Season in 2020/21 before departing for Tranmere Rovers while Morton rejoined Cobblers on loan last summer, only for his season to be ruined by an ACL injury sustained at Wrexham in the autumn.

Ali Koiki and Akin Odimayo, who were members of Jon Brady’s promotion-winning squad in 2023, are also with the PFA this week. Koiki spent some time on trial at Cheltenham in pre-season and has been linked with several League Two clubs. Kazenga Lualua, one-time trialist at Sixfields, is another player joining the group of free agents.

Following their success last summer, the PFA is again running a pre-season training camp for free agents, offering a structured training environment to help unsigned, out-of-contract PFA players stay in shape and potentially secure new deals with clubs. The 10-week programme, fully funded by the PFA, started at the end of June and runs through until September.

Full list of players training with the PFA this week:

Rolando Aarons

Hakeeb Adelakun

Paul Appiah

Britt Assombalonga

Charlie Binns

Jamal Blackman

Fabio Borini

James Brown

Jaden Brown

Mustapha Carayol

Mackenzie Chapman

Isaac Christie-Davies

Billy Crellin

Jordan Davies

Declan Drysdale

Mandela Egbo

Anthony Forde

Hubert Graczyk

Reece Hall

Harley Hamilton

Nathan Harvey

Jermaine Hylton

Kyle Jameson

Saikou Janneh

Tyreece John-Jules

Ali Koiki

Kazenga LuaLua

Chris Maguire

Aiden Marsh

Liam McCarron

Dylan McGeouch

Ravel Morrison

Callum Morton

Akin Odimayo

Jubril Okedina

Olufela Olomola

Cian Philpott

Josh Shaw

Ben Stevenson

Anthony Stewart

George Thomas

Tariq Uwakewe

Jack Vale

Grant Ward

Ryan Watson

Connor Wickham

Connor Wood

Jack Young