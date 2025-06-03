Former Northampton and Peterborough defender takes his first job in management

Kelvin Langmead was youth team coach at Northampton

Former Cobblers defender Kelvin Langmead has taken his first step into management after being appointed Banbury United boss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Langmead, who retired last October, played over 100 games for Northampton between 2011 and 2015 and also represented the likes of Shrewsbury and Peterborough. He was then part of the Banbury side that won promotion to Vanarama National League North in 2022. The Puritans currently play in Southern League Premier Division Central and finished 12th last season.

Langmead, who also spent some time coaching in Northampton's youth setup in 2022/23, said: "This club means so much to me. I had some of the best times of my career here, and I was lucky enough to be able to share that with my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be able to bring them back here and get to stand in the dugout as the manager of this great football club fills me with immense pride. There's a lot of hard work to be done, but I'm ready for that challenge. The town, the club, the fans, let's do this together."

Puritans chairman Wayne Farrell added: “It’s no secret that Kelvin was a fundamental part of this club’s most successful period, and when we knew that we needed to act, there was one person we targeted for the role.

“His passion for a successful Banbury United was evident throughout our conversations, and I have been incredibly impressed by his vision for the club, his tactical knowledge, and his desire to win football matches.

“We are aligned in our understanding of what needs to happen to take the team to the next level, and in Kelvin, we have someone who is determined to deliver for our supporters and the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langmead takes on the role in unusual circumstances after previous boss Simon Hollyhead was relieved of his duties for speaking to Kettering Town over their vacant manager’s position.

Farrell explained: “I wanted to provide an update on recent events and address some of the speculation on social media over the past week. This week, following a formal approach for their vacant manager position, Simon Hollyhead requested permission to speak with Kettering Town FC. After three days of discussions where we couldn't reach an agreement with Kettering Town, we withdrew his availability.

“However, my primary responsibility is to protect the best interests of Banbury United. Therefore, I have today served notice to Simon Hollyhead and placed him on garden leave for the duration of his notice period.

“Our unwavering focus throughout this process has been on protecting the interests of Banbury United and ensuring we can advance next season. While a change in management is never easy, I am confident that we are well-positioned to move forward as a club with a group who are committed to representing Banbury United with pride.”