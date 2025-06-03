Former Northampton and Luton striker 'retires' from football after release - but immediately takes up coaching role at Charlton Athletic

By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:03 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 11:03 BST
Danny HyltonDanny Hylton
Danny Hylton
Ex-Town striker Danny Hylton has seemingly retired from football after he was released by Charlton Athletic and then immediately given a full-time coaching role following the club’s promotion to the Championship.

The 36-year-old hardly played for the Addicks – although did manage to score his only goal of the season at Sixfields in December’s 5-0 drubbing – after being appointed in a player-coach role by Nathan Jones last September.

His contract was extended in February but he was not offered a new playing deal after the season ended, however the club did say Hylton ‘will now sign a contract to continue as part of Nathan Jones’ backroom staff’, suggesting he will no longer play professional football. Hylton did not score in two injury-cursed seasons with Cobblers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Town defender Lloyd Jones remains under contract as Charlton head up to the Championship after he produced a man of the match performance in their 1-0 win over Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final at Wembley last month.

Related topics:Danny HyltonNorthamptonLutonLloyd JonesCharlton AthleticNathan JonesSixfieldsCobblers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice