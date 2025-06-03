Former Northampton and Luton striker 'retires' from football after release - but immediately takes up coaching role at Charlton Athletic
The 36-year-old hardly played for the Addicks – although did manage to score his only goal of the season at Sixfields in December’s 5-0 drubbing – after being appointed in a player-coach role by Nathan Jones last September.
His contract was extended in February but he was not offered a new playing deal after the season ended, however the club did say Hylton ‘will now sign a contract to continue as part of Nathan Jones’ backroom staff’, suggesting he will no longer play professional football. Hylton did not score in two injury-cursed seasons with Cobblers.
Former Town defender Lloyd Jones remains under contract as Charlton head up to the Championship after he produced a man of the match performance in their 1-0 win over Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final at Wembley last month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.