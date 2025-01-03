Former Cobblers manager Colin Calderwood officially leaves Southampton

Colin Calderwood

Former Cobblers boss and assistant manager Colin Calderwood has officially left Southampton.

The 59-year-old has been expected to depart since Russell Martin was sacked last month and he leaves alongside Matt Gill and Rhys Owen.

A club statement read: “Southampton Football Club is pleased to confirm the appointments of Matteo Paro and Stjepan Ostojić to the coaching staff of men’s first team manager Ivan Jurić.

“Paro, who becomes first team assistant coach, and Ostojić, who takes on the role of first team fitness coach, have both had their work permits approved and have now begun work with the squad at Staplewood Campus.

“Former Juventus midfielder Paro, 41, has worked as Jurić’s assistant for a number of years, with the Italian national having followed him across his spells with Genoa, Hellas Verona, Torino and Roma.

“Croatia-born Ostojić, 49, who was a midfielder in his homeland as a player, has been alongside Jurić throughout his managerial career.

“The club welcomes both of them to Southampton, while it would also like to express its thanks to Matt Gill, Rhys Owen and Colin Calderwood, who have all now departed the coaching staff. We wish each of them well in their future endeavours.”