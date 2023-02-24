FOOTBALL SPECIAL: Round-ups, results and fixtures from Northants scene

A full list of last weekend’s results and a look ahead to this weekend’s fixtures, with some round-ups thrown in for good measure...

ROUND-UPS

Chenecks still in the title hunt?ON Chenecks made up more ground on leaders Real Bedford on Tuesday thanks to a 2-1 derby win over Moulton in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One.

Action from ON Chenecks' 2-1 SSML Division One win over Moulton at Billing Road on Tuesday night (Picture: Richard Eason Photography)

Lewis Irwin and Dylan Wilson were on target for Chens, and with Real Bedford drawing 0-0 at home with Amersham, the town side are now 19 points off the top spot - but with five games in hand.

On Saturday, Luke Emery was on the mark as Chenecks beat Buckingham Athletic 2-0, while Moulton drew 2-2 with Joe Evans and Tom O'Neill on target.

Obeng secures victory for Cooks

Cogenhoe United are up to 14th in the United Counties League Premier Division as they maintained their good run of form with a 2-1 win over Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday.

Kettering Town rue a miss in their 0-0 draw with Farsley Celtic on Tuesday night (Picture: Peter Short)

Patryk Cichosz and Jessi Obeng were the goal stars for Scott Carlin's side.

Rock-bottom Long Buckby have had a frustrating week, losing twice by the odd goal.

On Saturday they went down 2-1 at Desborough and on Tuesday lost 3-2 at Newport Pagnell Town, Charlie Whiteside netting both goals. Saturday’s scorer was Emmanuel Gbejuade.

Abi and Kim goals boost Jets!

Brackley Town boss Roger Johnson makes his point to the fourth official during his side's 1-0 defeat at Boston United on Tuesday (Picture: Glenn Alcock)

Kingsthorpe Jets Phoenix edged a seven-goal thriller as they beat Desborough in the Macron Northants Women's & Girls League's Champions League tournament.

There were two goals apiece for Abigail Ginn-Adams and Kim Harvey.

Holly Springate scored for Brackley but her side lost 4-1 at Brackley, while Long Buckby beat Corby Town 2-0.

In the only match played in division one, Corina Edghill's goal wasn't enough for Halse United as they lost out 3-1 in their clash with Kettering FC Youth.

Sam Hoskins celebrates after scoring for the Cobblers in their 2-1 defeat to Grimsby Town on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton)

Lewis keeps Blisworth in control

Dale Lewis rattled in a hat-trick as Blisworth maintained their lead at the top of the Northants Combination Premier Division with a big 5-1 win over Wollaston Victoria on Saturday.

Also on target for the villagers were Shane Lyons and Duane Morgan, with the win ensuring they stay four points clear of second-placed Kettering Nomads, who were 2-1 winners at Corby Strip Mills.

Matthew Stevens also netted three times to inspire Spratton to a thrilling 4-3 win over Corby White Locos. The other was scored by Curtis Scarth.

Ade does the trick for Davids

Adefolarin Ademidun was the goal star for St Davids as they put six past FC Flore in the Nene Sunday League Millennium Trophy.

Ademidun claimed a hat-trick in the 6-0 win, while there were also goals for Reiss Mothersille and Ross Watson.

Elsewhere in the Millennium, Harry Barnes, Kelfie Lloyd and Jory Mann netted as Standens Barn won 3-0 at AFC Hackleton, while FC TEQ beat Upton by the same scoreline thanks to strikes from Kortney Harewood, Perry Smith and Ashley Taylor.

Victory tastes sweet for Phipps

Phipps claimed an excellent 3-1 victory over JC United in the Nene Sunday League's Dale Stratford Trophy.

On the mark were Christopher De Luca, Jacob Oliver and Mitchell Coles.

In the same competition, Liviu Badaruta hit four as Ashby Athletic buried Grendon Sapphires 8-0.

Other scorers were Cristian Schiopu (2), Joshua McAfee and Hung Hoang.

George Inwood and Sam Appleton were on target for Spartak as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Kettering Park Avenue.

RESULTS

Saturday. February 18, 2023

Sky Bet League Two: Northampton Town 1 Grimsby Town 2

Vanarama National League

North Division: Blyth Spartans 1 Kettering Town 0; Brackley Town 4 Bradford (Park Avenue) 1

Pitching-In Southern League

Premier Central: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 0 Hednesford Town 1

Pitching-In Northern League

Midland Division: Corby Town 4 Halesowen Town 2, Daventry Town 1 Chasetown 2

United Counties League

Premier Division South: Bugbrooke 0 Newport Pagnell Town 3; Cogenhoe United 2 Eynesbury Rovers 1; Coventry Sphinx 5 March Town United 0; Coventry United 5 Godmanchester Rovers 0; Desborough Town 2 Long Buckby AFC 1; Easington Sports 0 Rugby Town 3; Histon FC 5 G.N.G Oadby Town 0; Rothwell Corinthians 1 Milton Keynes Irish 1; Wellingborough Town 8 Lutterworth Town 0

Reserve Division: Kempston Rovers Reserves 3 Desborough Town Reserves 3; G.N.G Oadby Town Reserves 2 Wellingborough Town Reserves 2; Godmanchester Rovers Reserves 0 Daventry Town Reserves 5; Milton Keynes Irish Reserves 5 Rothwell Corinthians Reserves 1; Newport Pagnell Town Reserves 2 Harborough Town Reserves 2; Raunds Town Reserves 0 Cogenhoe United Reserves 0

Spartan South Midlands League

Division One: Lutterworth Athletic 1 Thame United Reserves 0; Amersham Town 2 Ampthill Town 2; Burton Park Wanderers 0 Raunds Town 1; Holmer Green 1 Langford 0; Moulton 2 Rushden & Higham United 2; ON Chenecks 2 Buckingham Athletic 0; Sileby Rangers 0 Letchworth Garden City Eagles 1; Wellingborough Whitworth 2 London Tigers 2; Winslow United 0 Eaton Socon 0

Northants Combination

Premier Division: Blisworth 5 Wollaston Victoria 1; Corby Pegasus 0 Woodford United 4; Corby Strip Mills 1 Kettering Nomads 2; Harpole 6 Corby Stewart & Lloyds 1; Irchester United 3 AFC Rushden & Diamonds U23 Academy 1; Roade 0 Earls Barton United 2; Spratton 4 Corby White Hart Locos 3

Division One: AFC Towcester 0 Medbourne 2; Bugbrooke A 0 Higham Town 3; Earls Barton United Reserves 2 Finedon Volta 6; Milton 4 Thrapston Venturas 7; Wollaston Victoria Reserves 1 Moulton Reserves 1; Wootton St George 5 West Haddon Albion 1

Division Two: Harpole Reserves 1 Kettering FC Youth 5; Heyford Athletic Reserves 0 Stanwick Rovers 6; Weldon United 1 Corby Kingswood 1

Division Two Cup: Crick Athletic 1 Bugbrooke B 1 (Pens 4-5); Kettering Nomads Reserves 1 Brixworth All Saints 1 (Pens 4-5)

Division Three: Corby Stewart & Lloyds Reserves 1 Woodford Wolves 3; Corby White Hart Locos FC Reserves 1 Burton Park Wanderers Reserves 4; Higham Town Reserves 2 Daventry Town FC Hobbs 1; Kingsthorpe Jets 3 Kettering Ise Lodge 5; Old Grammarians 0 Great Doddington 1; Woodford United FC Reserves 3 Corby Rovers 2

Division Four: Stanwick Rovers Reserves 5 Thrapston Venturas Reserves 0; Weedon 2 Milton 4; Old Grammarians Reserves 0 Spratton Reserves 4

Division Four Cup: Blisworth Development 2 Harpole A 2 (Pens 3-4); Weldon United Reserves 5 Crick Athletic Reserves 3; West Haddon Albion A 1 Corby Trades 2

Macron Northants Women's & Girls League

Under-12 Division One: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 4 Kingsthorpe Jets Prodigy 0; Daventry Town Lionesses 1 Brackley Athletic 0; Mawsley Youth Jaguars 10 Kettering Town FC Community 0

Under-12 Division Two: Mawsley Youth Hornets 2 AFC Rushden & Diamonds Whites 0; Kingsthorpe Jets Eagles 0 Roade 0; Oundle Town 0 Blisworth 7

Under-12 Invitation Cup: Crick Athletic Colts 2 Corby Town Lionesses 2 (Pens 1-3)

Under-13: Corby Town Bobcats 3 Kingsthorpe Jets Majesty 0; Kettering FC Youth 4 Kettering FC Youth Kites 0

Under-14 Invitation Cup: Brixworth Juniors 0 Mawsley Youth Pumas 2; Corby Town 0 Rothwell F.C. Aztec Amazons 7; Kingsthorpe Jets Interceptors 2 Brackley Town 2 (Pens 3-5)

Under-15: Kettering FC Youth 0 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2; Mawsley Youth Lionesses 2 Corby Town 0

Sunday, February 19

Nene Sunday League

Premier Division: 8 Barrels 1 Crick Athletic 1; North Star 6 Wellingborough Saxons 1

Championship: AFC Spinney 5 Royals 1; University of Northampton 1 AFC Wellingborough 2

League One: NB Colts 1 Bat & Wickets 0; Still Men 0 Thorplands Club 81 A 1

League Two: Swan and Helmet 0 Southstar 1

League Three: Crick Athletic Reserves 0 Tove Valley Reserves 6

Millennium Trophy: AFC Hackleton 0 Standens Barn 3; Delapre United 1 The Queens Head 2; FC Flore 0 St Davids 6; Finedon Town 2 Hartwell Forest 4; Kettering FC v Blisworth - home walkover; Tove Valley 1 David Green 1; Upton 0 FC TEQ 3

Dale Stratford Trophy: AFC Houghton Magna 3 Naseby 2; Ashby Athletic 8 Grendon Sapphires 0; FC Phipps 3 JC United 1; Oakley Diamonds 0 Hunsbury Hawks 4; Royals Reserves 1 Thorplands Club 81 0; Spartak 2 Kettering Park Avenue 2; Thorplands Club 81 Colts 2 Sixfields Rangers A 3; Wilby 1 Rushden Sargents 2;

David Ferguson Trophy: Brafield Corinthians 3 Brafield Corinthians Reserves 0; Burton Band 4 Boughton Wanderers 0; Croyland Park Rangers 2 Boca Northants 3; Dally Iguanas 4 Gregory Celtic 1; Hartwell Forest Reserves 3 Latimer Allstars 3; Northants Allstars 3 Sands United 5; Thorplands Club 81 Reserves 5 Drayton Grange 0; Wellingborough Saxons Reserves 3 David Green Old Boys 7

Alan Dimmer Trophy: Aimstr8 CFA 0 Oakley Diamonds Reserves 3; Kingsthorpe Jets 1 Boughton Wanderers Reserves 2; Oakley Diamonds Development 0 David Green Development 2; Real Roochers 0 Corby S&L Foundrymen 2; Sixfields Rangers B 0 FC Flore Reserves 0

Nene Cup: Alba Eagles 2 Barton Albion 1

Macron Northants Women's & Girls League

Division One: Halse United 1 Kettering FC Youth 3

Champions League: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 0 Buckingham United 2; Bugbrooke 4 Brackley Town 1; Long Buckby 2 Corby Town 0; Kingsthorpe Jets Phoenix 4 Desborough 3

NFA County Cup: Northampton Town Development 3 Moulton 0; Northampton Town 0 Peterborough United 3

Northants Youth Alliance League

Under-12A: ON Chenecks 0 Crick Athletic Colts Reds 1; Santos Panthers Volts 2 Spencer Community Trust Jaguars 3

Under-12B: AFC Rushden & Diamonds Vipers 5 Blisworth Greens 0; Brackley Town Lions 5 Daventry Town Vikings 2; Earls Barton United Green 1 Delapre Dragons Sparklers 1; TFA Lions Blacks 4 Blisworth Yellows 1

Under-12C: 303 Soccer Club Northampton Red 3 Drayton Grange Juniors Colts 0; Crick Athletic Colts Whites 2 TFA Lions Yellows 5; Heyford Athletic 0 Delapre Dragons Dazzlers 5; Moulton Magpies Black 0 Wootton St George 3

Under-12D: Bilton Ajax Assassins 0 Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Black 2; Daventry Town Saxons 2 Rothwell Corinthians 1; Kingsthorpe Jets Javelin 5Daventry Town Youth Danes 0; Parklands Tigers Amber 7 Roade Hawks 0; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Orange 3 Moulton Magpies Whites 3; Woodford United Locos 2 Soccer Stars 0

Under-13A: 303 Soccer Club Northampton Reds 2 Cogenhoe United 2; Bugbrooke Black P Blisworth Yellows P; Bugbrooke Blue 0 Bugbrooke White 10; SYL Greens 3 Grange Park Rangers Blue 0

Under-13B: Daventry Town Titans 1 Billing United 2; Delapre Dragons Thunder 2 Thorplands - Club 81 Red 1; Kingsthorpe Jets Nimrods 2 ON Chenecks 1; Spencer Community Trust Stags 4 Daventry Town Youth Danes 2

Under-13C: Gregory Celtic Green 0 Parklands Tigers Stripes 4; Harpole 0 Roade FC 5

Under-13D: Parklands Tigers Black 3 Blisworth Greens 1: Drayton Grange Juniors Pumas 5 Crick Athletic Colts Reds 5

Under-14 Cup: Bugbrooke 3 Brixworth Juniors Panthers 3; Daventry Town Spartans 1 Blisworth 3; Delapre Dragons Fire v ON Chenecks Youth - match abandoned; GLK United Blue 2 Parklands Tigers Amber 3; Woodford United 1 Earls Barton United White 1

Under-14 Plate: GLK United Jaguars 5 West Haddon Albion Ninjas 8; Grange Park 1 Weedon 1; Gregory Celtic Hoops P Crick Athletic Colts P; Moulton Magpies 3 Long Buckby AFC 2; Roade 1 Billing United Youth Raptors 5

Under-15A: Bugbrooke P ON Chenecks White P

Under-15B: Gregory Celtic Green 3 Daventry Town Spartans 0; Roade 5 Spratton & Pitsford Pumas 3; Thorplands - Club 81 Red 0 ON Chenecks Youth Blue 4; Welland Valley Cobras 5 Gregory Celtic Hoops 2

Under-15C: Brixworth Juniors Panthers 3 Thorplands - Club 81 Black 3; Byfield Tigers 2 Moulton Magpies 0; Grange Park Rangers Yellow 4 Hampton Hawks 1; Weedon 3 Parklands Tigers Amber 9

Under-15 Cup: Brixworth Jaguars 2 Santos Panthers Volts 3

Under-16 Cup: Bugbrooke 3 Spratton & Pitsford Pumas 0; ON Chenecks Blue 4 Wellingborough Lions 0; SYL Blacks P Blisworth P; Woodford United 1 Brixworth Pumas 2

Under-16 Plate: Hackleton Harriers 2 Roade 3; Kingsthorpe Jets Jaguars 0 Grange Park Rangers 8; West Haddon Albion Onesies 2 Weedon 1

Under-18A: Brixworth Juniors Jaguars P Kislingbury Red P; Grange Park Rangers Youth Blue 3 GLK United Red 3

Under-18B: Brixworth Juniors Pumas 1 Wootton St George 3; Crick Athletic Colts Whites 6 Kingsthorpe Jets Vulcans 3; Hackleton Harriers 6 Crick Athletic Colts Reds 3; Moulton Magpies v Hillmorton Juniors - match abandoned; Wellingborough OG's Youth Ospreys 4 West Haddon Albion Falcons 1

Tuesday, February 21

Vanarama National League

North Division: Boston United 1 Brackley Town 0; Kettering Town 0 Farsley Celtic 0

United Counties League

Premier Division South: Coventry Sphinx 0 Wellingborough Town 2; Histon FC 1 Milton Keynes Irish 1; Newport Pagnell Town 3 Long Buckby AFC 2; Rothwell Corinthians 1 G.N.G Oadby Town 0; Rugby Town 0 Desborough Town 1

Spartan South Midlands League

Division One: Langford 5 Rushden & Higham United 0; Lutterworth Athletic 3 Raunds Town 0; ON Chenecks 2 Moulton 1; Real Bedford FC 0 Amersham Town 0; Thame United Reserves 4 Sileby Rangers 2

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 25Sky Bet League Two: Colchester United v Northampton TownVanarama National League

North Division: Kettering Town v Brackley TownPitching-In Southern League

Premier Central: Nuneaton Borough v AFC Rushden & DiamondsPitching-In Northern League

Midland Division: Halesowen Town v Daventry Town; Shepshed Dynamo v Corby TownUnited Counties League

Premier Division South: Lutterworth Town v Coventry Sphinx; Bugbrooke St Michaels v Rothwell Corinthians; Coventry United v Eynesbury Rovers; Easington Sports v G.N.G Oadby Town; Long Buckby AFC v Rugby Town; March Town United v Histon FC; Milton Keynes Irish v Wellingborough Town; Newport Pagnell Town v Godmanchester Rovers

UCL KO Cup: Deeping Rangers v Cogenhoe United

Reserve Division: Daventry Town Reserves v Milton Keynes Irish Reserves; G.N.G Oadby Town Reserves v Bugbrooke St.Michaels Reserves; Godmanchester Rovers Reserves v ON Chenecks Reserves; Wellingborough Town Reserves v Newport Pagnell Town Reserves; Harborough Town Reserves v Raunds Town Reserves; Rothwell Corinthians Reserves v Cogenhoe United Reserves; Wellingborough Whitworth Reserves v Bourne Town ReservesSpartan South Midlands League

Division One: Lutterworth Athletic v Winslow United; Ampthill Town v Burton Park Wanderers; Buckingham Athletic v Eaton Socon; Letchworth Garden City Eagles v Holmer Green; ON Chenecks v London Tigers; Sileby Rangers v Wellingborough Whitworth; Rugby Borough v Real Bedford FC; Rushden & Higham United v Thame United Reserves

Northants CombinationPremier Division: AFC Rushden & Diamonds U23 Academy v Roade FC; Corby Pegasus v Wollaston Victoria; Heyford Athletic v Corby Stewart & Lloyds; Woodford United v Corby White Hart Locos

Premier Division Cup: Corby Strip Mills v Blisworth; Earls Barton United v Harpole; Irchester United v Kettering Nomads

Division One: AFC Towcester v Earls Barton United Reserves; Medbourne v West Haddon Albion; Milton v Finedon Volta; Moulton Reserves v Bugbrooke A

Division One Cup: Higham Town v Thrapston Venturas; Wollaston Victoria Reserves v Corby FC Siam

Division Two: Weldon United v Kettering FC Youth

Division Two Cup: Stanwick Rovers v Corby Kingswood

Division Three: Burton Park Wanderers Reserves v Woodford Wolves ; Corby Rovers v Higham Town Reserves; Corby White Hart Locos Reserves v Kettering Orchard Park; Finedon Volta Reserves v Corby Stewart & Lloyds Reserves; Kettering Ise Lodge v Woodford United FC Reserves

Division Three Cup: Daventry Town FC Hobbs v Kingsthorpe Jets; Corby FC Siam Reserves v Great DoddingtonMacron Northants Women's & Girls League

Under-12 Division One: Crick Athletic Colts v Kingsthorpe Jets Prodigy; Daventry Town Lionesses v Corby Town; Kettering Town Community v Brackley Athletic; Mawsley Youth Jaguars v AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Under-12 Division Two: Corby Town Lionesses v Blisworth; Oundle Town v Mawsley Youth Hornets

Under-13 Cup: Corby Town Bobcats V Brackley Athletic; Corby Town V Daventry Town Panthers; GLK United V Kettering FC Youth

Under-14 Cup: Brackley Athletic v Corby Town; Houghton Hawks A v Brixworth Juniors; Kettering FC Youth v GLK United

Under-15: Corby Town v Brixworth Juniors; Kettering FC Youth v Kingsthorpe Jets MelodySunday, February 26

Nene Sunday League

Premier Division: Crick Athletic v Standens Barn; Delapre United v AFC Hackleton; FC TEQ v Wellingborough Saxons; Finedon Town v David Green; Grendon Sapphires v Upton; Kettering FC v Tove Valley

Championship: AFC Wellingborough v Croyland Park Rangers; Alba Eagles v AFC Spinney; Beer Guerrilla v Ashby Athletic; Oakley Diamonds v St Davids; Royals v JC United; Thorplands Club 81 v AFC Houghton Magna; Thorplands Club 81 Colts v Royals Reserves; University of Northampton v The Queens Head

League One: Bat & Wickets v Naseby; FC Phipps v Rushden Sargents; Nene Natives v Drayton Grange; Rushden Spartans v Sixfields Rangers A; Spartak v Still Men; Thorplands Club 81 A v Gregory Celtic; Wellingborough Saxons Reserves v Kettering Park Avenue

League Two: Albany v Thorplands Club 81 Reserves; Boughton Wanderers v MCPAVE; Brafield Corinthians v Hunsbury Hawks; Dally Iguanas v Rushden Spartans Reserves; Kingsthorpe Jets v Pitsford; Northants Allstars v Hartwell Forest Reserves; Sands United v Latimer Allstars; Southstar v Burton Band

League Three: AFC Hackleton Reserves v David Green Old Boys; Oakley Diamonds Development v Rothwell Athletic; Oakley Diamonds Reserves v David Green Development; Real Roochers v Crick Athletic Reserves; Sixfields Rangers B v Boca Northants; Tove Valley Reserves v Brafield Corinthians Reserves; Vicarage Farm v Corby S&L Foundrymen

Millennium Trophy: Barton Albion V Wootton Field Wanderers; North Star V FC Flore

Alan Dimmer Trophy: Boughton Wanderers Reserves v FC Flore ReservesMacron Northants Women's & Girls League

Premier Division: Buckingham United v Corby Town; Bugbrooke v Moulton; Desborough v Brackley Town

Division One: Crick Athletic v AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Champions League: Harpole v Long Buckby AFC; Kingsthorpe Jets Ladies Phoenix v Welland Valley

Under-13 Cup: Kettering FC Youth Kites v Kettering Town FC CommunityNorthants Youth Alliance League

Under-12B: Brackley Town Lions v Delapre Dragons Sparklers; Roade Falcons v AFC Rushden & DiamondsVipers

Under-12D: Kingsthorpe Jets Javelin v Brixworth Juniors Pumas; Roade Hawks v Daventry Town Danes; Soccer Stars v Moulton Magpies Whites

Under-12 Cup: Blisworth Yellows v Moulton Magpies Stripes; Earls Barton United Green v Harpole; ON Chenecks v Crick Athletic Colts; Parklands Tigers Black v GLK United Blue; Santos Panthers Volts v Daventry Town Youth Vikings; Spencer Community Jaguars v Grange Park Rangers Youth; TFA Lions Blacks v Blisworth Greens; TFA Lions Yellows v Kingsthorpe Jets Kestrels

Under-12 Plate: Billing United Spartans v Heyford Athletic; Delapre Dragons Dazzlers v Crick Athletic Colts; Drayton Grange Colts v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Orange; Moulton Magpies Black v Woodford United Locos; Parklands Tigers Amber v Byfield Tigers Athletic; Rothwell Corinthians v Daventry Town Saxons; West Haddon Albion Hawks v Bilton Ajax Assassins; Wootton St George v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Black

Under-13D: Welland Valley Tigers v Daventry Town Titans; Weedon v Harpole; Spencer Community Trust Falconsv Kingsthorpe Jets Hornets; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas v Crick Athletic Colts Reds

Under-13 Cup: 303 Soccer Club Northampton Reds v Bugbrooke White; Billing United v Santos Panthers Volts; Bugbrooke Black v ON Chenecks Youth; Cogenhoe United v Daventry Town Danes; Grange Park Rangers Blue v Wollaston Victoria; SYL Greens v Thorplands Club 81 Red; Spencer Community Trust Stags v Delapre Dragons Thunder; Wootton St George Youth v Blisworth Yellows

Under-13 Plate: Bilton Ajax Colts v Roade; Brixworth Juniors v Long Buckby AFC; Gregory Celtic Green v Daventry Town Spartans; Parklands Tigers Stripes v Blisworth Greens

Under-13 Alan Robinson Cup: Corby Town v Bugbrooke Blue

Under-14 Cup: Daventry Town Spartans v Woodford United; Delapre Dragons Fire v Bugbrooke; Earls Barton United White v Blisworth; ON Chenecks v Brixworth Juniors Panthers; Parklands Tigers Amber v Bilton Ajax Decepticons; Wootton St George v GLK United Blue

Under-14 Plate: Billing United Raptors v West Haddon Albion Ninjas; GLK United Jaguars v Roade FC; Grange Park Rangers v Gregory Celtic Hoops; Harpole v Moulton Magpies; Long Buckby v Bilton Ajax Autobots; Weedon v Crick Athletic Colts

Under-15A: Santos Panthers Volts v Grange Park Rangers Blue

Under-15B: Gregory Celtic Hoops v Welland Valley Cobras; Soccer Stars v ON Chenecks Blue

Under-15C: Hampton Hawks v Weedon; Thorplands Club 81 Black v Brixworth Juniors Panthers

Under-15 Cup: Harpole v SYL Blacks; ON Chenecks White v Bugbrooke; Santos Panthers Volts v Gregory Celtic Green

Under-15 Plate: Byfield Tigers v Roade; Cogenhoe United v Crick Athletic Colts Reds; Parklands Tigers Amber v Moulton Magpies; Thorplands Club 81 Red v Kislingbury

Under-16 Cup: ON Chenecks Blue v Woodford United; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas v Blisworth; SYL Blacks v Bugbrooke; Wellingborough Town Lions v Brixworth Pumas

Under-16 Plate: Hackleton Harriers v Brixworth Juniors Black Panthers; Weedon v Kingsthorpe Jets Jaguars; West Haddon Albion Onesies v Grange Park Rangers

Under-18 Cup: GLK United Red v Grange Park Rangers Blue; Kislingbury Blue v Brixworth Juniors Jaguars; Kislingbury Red v Heyford Athletic; Wellingborough OGs Ospreys v Crick Athletic Colts Whites

Under-18 Plate: Brixworth Pumas v Earls Barton United White; Kingsthorpe Jets Vulcans v Hillmorton Juniors; West Haddon Albion Falcons v Moulton Magpies; Wootton St George v Bugbrooke

Tuesday, February 28

Sky Bet League Two: Harrogate Town v Northampton Town

Vanarama Natinal League

North Division: Kettering Town v Curzon Ashton

United Counties League

Premier Division South: Easington Sports v Newport Pagnell Town; Coventry Sphinx v Desborough Town; Godmanchester Rovers v Bugbrooke St Michaels; Lutterworth Town v Cogenhoe United; Milton Keynes Irish v G.N.G Oadby Town

Spartan South Midlands League

Division One: London Tigers v Winslow United; Holmer Green v Eaton Socon; Sileby Rangers v Moulton; Raunds Town v Rugby Borough; Real Bedford FC v Buckingham Athletic; Rushden & Higham United v ON Chenecks; Wellingborough Whitworth v LangfordWednesday, March 1

Pitching-In Northern League