Young strikers Callum Morton and Ryan Edmondson have completed permanent moves away from their parent clubs, West Brom and Leeds United respectively.

Both have spent time on loan at Sixfields in recent years, albeit to varying degrees of success. Morton became a big fans favourite after scoring eight goals in 12 games to help Cobblers win promotion at Wembley in 2020, but Edmondson struggled, scoring just twice, as Town were relegated in the following season.

Since then, Morton has had loan spells with Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United while Edmondson was part of the Port Vale team who won promotion from League Two via the play-offs in the most recent season.

Callum Morton was loved by fans during his time at Sixfields.

And 22-year-old Morton is back at Fleetwood but this time on a permanent basis, signing a three-year deal on Wednesday.

Fleetwood head coach Scott Brown said: “Callum is a fantastic player who has impressed not only the staff here in the past but also the fans. The staff has stayed in touch with him, and we knew that he would be a key target for us to try and get back in the building. His pace will make him a great addition up at the top of the park, as well as his awareness, and we know he’s a top player to bring to the club.

“He wants to be here, and we wanted him, so it worked out perfectly. It’s exciting times for me, Steven [Whittaker], and Callum so we just need to make sure that we all get a good pre-season under our belts and make the most of his time here. I’ve had a fantastic opportunity to meet him today and hopefully, this is the start of a good relationship going forwards.”