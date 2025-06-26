Dara Costelloe 'delighted' to sign for Wigan Athletic as Lowe hails forward's loan spell at Cobblers

Dara Costelloe

The size of the club and Ryan Lowe’s reputation for improving young strikers were among Dara Costelloe’s chief reasons for shunning other interest and signing for Wigan Athletic.

A man in-demand this summer, the 22-year-old Irish forward was not short on options after his impressive loan spell at Sixfields, but Wigan this week won the race after reportedly paying a fee of more than £500,000 to Burnley for his services.

Costelloe, who’s signed a three-year deal that includes an option for a fourth, said: “I’m delighted to get the move over the line. It’s been a great day for me and my family – I brought my dad over with me, and having seen the stadium, we definitely made the right choice.

“It is a great club, and I cannot wait to get started. I’ve spoken to the gaffer for quite a bit, and the plan that was outlined is to get this club back to the Championship. That’s my ambition as well, so we’ll try to achieve that. I’ve seen the strikers the gaffer has worked with, and how he’s helped progress their careers. Hopefully, he can do the same with me."

Latics head coach Ryan Lowe added: “Dara is a forward who I have admired for some time, and I’m delighted he’s decided to come to us. Dara has all the attributes we are seeking in a new signing – he’s hungry, ambitious, and wanting to improve.

“He is a real threat in the final third, and already has experience at this level following his successful spell at Northampton Town last season. Dara adds to the attacking options we have at the club, and we’re looking forward to working with him and helping him to develop his game further. It enables us to have some really healthy competition in the striking department, which will spur each of the lads on throughout the season.”