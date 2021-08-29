Crawley Town 0 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

The game was not without chances but both goalkeepers made important saves as Town kept their third clean sheet in four league games. Here are our player ratings...
1. Liam Roberts
A third clean sheet in fourth league games and whilst he was not overly worked, he did make one excellent stop from Ashford late in the first-half... 7
2. Aaron McGowan
No frills stuff from the right-back who had things under control on his flank and looked to overlap on the right-wing when Hoskins cut infield... 7
3. Fraser Horsfall
Steady afternoon's work. The visiting defence in general looked solid throughout bar a mad first-half spell when Crawley had three good chances in as many minutes. Hosts were blunted thereafter... 7
4. Jon Guthrie
Linchpin of Town's defence once again and was at the forefront of a third clean sheet in four league games. Won his headers and stationed himself in the right spots to clear the danger... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN