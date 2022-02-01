Connolly 'buzzing' after Morecambe move as Robinson reveals Cobblers beat Shrimps to winger's signature in the summer

Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson was relieved to finally seal a deal for Dylan Connolly after revealing the Cobblers had beaten Morecambe to his signature in the summer.

The 26-year-old was one of several players to leave Scotland for Sixfields at the end of last season, penning a two-year deal at the time.

But first-team opportunities were hard to come by for Connolly and with Morecambe still interested in January, Northampton allowed him to leave for the League One club.

Robinson said: “Dylan is another player that I tried to sign in the summer, but unfortunately for us he decided to sign for Northampton, but I have always been a big admirer.

“He adds something different to what we have here already, he has electric pace, a dynamic wide player who gets balls into the box and he is a good character to have around the dressing room.

“I know him well from my time in Scotland when he was playing at St Mirren, I know Martin [Foyle] has a good relationship with him from their time at Northampton, so I am pleased to get everything done and dusted.”

Connolly has joined Morecambe on an 18-month deal.

He said: “I am buzzing to be here, I cannot wait to get going now, I know Martin Foyle from my time at Northampton, he knows me as a player and a person as well.

“My agent phoned me towards the end of last week and said that there was a bit of interest and it has just snowballed from there really, and we have managed to get everything done pretty quickly if I am honest.

“I am excited about the move, the gaffer thinks I can play a big part in the way he wants the team to play, a style which will complement by game too.