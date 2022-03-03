Cobblers 'will have nearly everyone back' in the coming days

Jack Sowerby.

Cobblers are hoping to have 'nearly everyone back' from injury in the coming days.

The treatment room has gradually emptied in the last week or so with Josh Eppiah, Aaron McGowan and Louis Appere among those back fit.

Jack Sowerby has continued to be sidelined by a knee injury but he too looks close to a return.

"It has been a big month for us in terms of the amount of games we have played," said manager Jon Brady.

"I feel, hopefully, by the end of this week, we will probably have nearly everyone back, but whether this Saturday comes too soon for them to play, only time will tell.

"We still have another day and a bit to go until the game so we will have to wait and see on Saturday."

Brady also provided an update on two more long-term injuries, Chanka Zimba and Idris Kanu.

Zimba returned to parent club Cardiff for treatment on his hamstring injury, which has kept him out for six weeks, and Kanu is still waiting for the green light to train again after fracturing his jaw against Walsall last month.

"Chanka has come back to us and is starting to train again," Brady added.

"He went back to Cardiff for some treatment but he's with us again now and he's done some ball work.

"Unfortunately Idris still has to wait a couple more weeks until he can join in.

"He has a fractured jaw and that's been unfortunate because he was one for the attacking midfield role that we were really looking forward to having in the building.