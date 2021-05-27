Cobblers to host Premier League opposition in pre-season friendly

West Ham will play in the Europa League next season.

Cobblers will welcome Premier League opposition to Sixfields in July when West Ham United visit for a pre-season friendly.

The Hammers, who are set to play in the Europa League next season after finishing sixth in the top flight, will take on Northampton at 7pm on Tuesday, July 13, with the home club offering free admission to this game for all 2020/21 season ticket holders.

This match has been confirmed by West Ham as a first team fixture, one of two games they will play that night as they split their squad across two matches to ensure as many of their players as possible get game time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admission details, including the free admission for 2020/21 season ticket holders, will be confirmed in due course.

"We are delighted to be able to welcome West Ham United to Sixfields," said chief executive James Whiting.

"West Ham enjoyed an excellent season and we can't think of a better pre-season game to be able to welcome supporters back to Sixfields with.

"As a thank you to 2020/21 season ticket holders for their support through the pandemic, we will be offering those who held a season ticket last season free admission to this game and further details about this will follow in due course."