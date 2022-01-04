Cobblers 'taking to agents and clubs' in bid to strengthen squad as Revan returns to Aston Villa

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood.

Manager Jon Brady says the Cobblers are 'working as hard as we can' to bolster the squad during the January transfer window.

The window opened on January 1 and Northampton's League Two rivals have already been busy, with Bradford and Bristol Rovers making early additions.

It is being reported that striker Kion Etete will be recalled by Tottenham and sent back out on loan to League One Cheltenham, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Defender Dominic Revan's loan has ended, though. The 21-year-old made six appearances for the Cobblers and has returned to Villa Park to continue his rehabilitation from injury.

New signings do not appear imminent at Sixfields but Brady and the recruitment committee are hard at work to find the right players that will boost Cobblers' promotion challenge.

"Our players are getting fitter after 21 days of not being in and not playing and it's important to get more consistent with that," said Brady.

"In terms of signings, we are constantly looking and constantly taking to agents and clubs and we're working as hard as we can.

"We will only bring in a player if we feel they are going to enhance us and if they're within our remit.

"It's a work in progress at the moment."

Cobblers are open to both loan and permanent additions during this month.

"It won't necessarily be the loan market," Brady added. "We'll look at it overall and see what fits best for us.

"It could be a loan or it could be a permanent but we've just got to be open because I don't think we can be hugely selective at times.

"COVID will also play a bit part this month because a lot of clubs are looking to keep players in case they are hit by COVID and they need their reserves to step in.