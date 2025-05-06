Sam Hoskins is one of just seven players under contract for next seasonSam Hoskins is one of just seven players under contract for next season
Sam Hoskins is one of just seven players under contract for next season

Cobblers squad assessed: Who's set to stay and who's likely leave Sixfields ahead of retained list?

By James Heneghan
Published 30th Apr 2025, 08:50 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 11:17 BST
Kevin Nolan has begun the process of deciding who to keep and who to let go now the 2024/25 League One season has drawn to a close.

With the retained list expected this week, Nolan is currently meeting his players. He must decide the futures of 16 out-of-contract players, as well as those who remain under contract for another season. Cobblers may also look at re-signing one or two of their loan players. Here’s a look at the situation ahead of the retained list...

Out of contract but there's an appearance-related option for it to be extended for another 12 months and that's likely to be taken having firmly established himself as Nolan's number one.

1. Lee Burge

Out of contract but there's an appearance-related option for it to be extended for another 12 months and that's likely to be taken having firmly established himself as Nolan's number one. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Out of contract and whether or not he's offered a new deal will depend on if Nolan wants to bring his own goalkeeper in. Appears more likely to leave than stay at this point.

2. Nik Tzanev

Out of contract and whether or not he's offered a new deal will depend on if Nolan wants to bring his own goalkeeper in. Appears more likely to leave than stay at this point. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Out of contract and whilst there's no doubting his ability, Nolan's desire for less injury-prone players seemingly makes a new deal unlikely

3. Tyler Magloire

Out of contract and whilst there's no doubting his ability, Nolan's desire for less injury-prone players seemingly makes a new deal unlikely Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Out of contract but should be offered a new one given how influential he's become under Nolan in the second half of the season

4. Aaron McGowan

Out of contract but should be offered a new one given how influential he's become under Nolan in the second half of the season Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:SixfieldsCobblersLeague One
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice