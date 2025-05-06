With the retained list expected this week, Nolan is currently meeting his players. He must decide the futures of 16 out-of-contract players, as well as those who remain under contract for another season. Cobblers may also look at re-signing one or two of their loan players. Here’s a look at the situation ahead of the retained list...
1. Lee Burge
Out of contract but there's an appearance-related option for it to be extended for another 12 months and that's likely to be taken having firmly established himself as Nolan's number one. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Nik Tzanev
Out of contract and whether or not he's offered a new deal will depend on if Nolan wants to bring his own goalkeeper in. Appears more likely to leave than stay at this point. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Tyler Magloire
Out of contract and whilst there's no doubting his ability, Nolan's desire for less injury-prone players seemingly makes a new deal unlikely Photo: Pete Norton
4. Aaron McGowan
Out of contract but should be offered a new one given how influential he's become under Nolan in the second half of the season Photo: Pete Norton
