Cobblers sign young goalkeeper after Nottingham Forest release
The 19-year-old joined Northampton on trial midway through pre-season and has remained with the club since, featuring in a couple of friendlies. He’s also been part of the warm-up drills alongside senior goalkeepers Lee Burge and Ross Fitzsimons prior to most matches this season and comes in as a development goalkeeper, which will allow academy stopper James Dadge to remain on loan at Spalding United.
Avery started out in the Mansfield Town Academy before moving to Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2023. He has also represented Republic of Ireland Under-19s.
Explaining the move, Kevin Nolan said: "Theo is a talented young goalkeeper who is joining us to be part of a strong goalkeeeping group. We are always looking for good, young talent and Theo fits in to that category. He has been with us since the start of pre-season and has fitted in really well.
"Having a third keeper in the squad allows us to keep James Dadge out on loan which is what is best for his development so this works on a number of levels. Theo is a really good character and a young player with a lot of potential who we are pleased to have on board."