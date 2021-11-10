Cobblers in no rush to appoint new head of recruitment after Foyle's departure

Martin Foyle.

Cobblers are in no rush to appoint a new head of recruitment following Martin Foyle's departure, according to chairman Kelvin Thomas.

Foyle's exit to Morecambe was announced last week and Thomas admits the timing is 'not great' just a couple of months out from the January transfer window.

But with the new committee structure in place at the club, there is no urgent rush to bring in a new man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas said: "One of the things with Martin was that he always wanted to do some coaching and that really wasn't available with us with Colin (Calderwood) and Rico (Marc Richards).

"We see it as a positive move because Martin came in and he did a really good job for us. The timing is not great but we have a plan in place and with the recruitment committee, it's really helped that process.

"We're much more confident about it now and we have some good discussions going on at the moment and we will make an appointment at some point.

"But we already have targets and we still have Graham (Carr) and Colin and Sammo (Ian Sampson) so we have a lot of experience in the recruitment field. It's not damaging to the club.

"We benefitted from what Martin did for us in the summer and we wish him well. The recruitment committee will meet and discuss our targets and hopefully we can have a good January as well."

Thomas confirmed the club will replace Foyle but it might not be until after January.

He added: "We will replace that role because you need what I would call 'boots on the ground', but we do also have a structure underneath the head of recruitment so we will continue with that and we'll make sure we get the right person.

"It might not be a quick appointment. It could be someone who comes in after the window or perhaps we will bring someone in to consult. It will be tough to bring in someone now unless they are out of work.