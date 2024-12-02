Cobblers defender ruled out of Stevenage trip after suffering injury against Wigan Athletic

Tj Eyoma of Northampton Town walks from the pitch with physio Michael Bolger during the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan Athletic FC and Northampton Town FC at Brick Community Stadium on November 26, 2024 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Cobblers centre-back TJ Eyoma should not be sidelined for a lengthy period of time – but he’s set to miss Tuesday night’s game against Stevenage.

The central defender limped off with a groin injury in the early stages of last week’s 2-1 defeat at Wigan to add to Jon Brady’s long list of casualties.

"TJ will be out for a week or two,” said the Town boss. “We’re hoping to have him back sooner rather than later.”

Cobblers did not play at the weekend due to their premature FA Cup exit, something that Brady hopes will benefit his players when they take to the field against Stevenage. Boro were beaten 1-0 by Mansfield in the second round on Saturday.

Brady added: "We felt we probably needed a bit of a break and a reset and it’s given us a chance to work on a few things. We’re looking forward to the game on Tuesday night.

"We looked unrecognisable in the first half against Wigan and you’re stood on the touchline thinking what’s happening with your team here because we weren’t performing to the levels that we’ve consistently produced.

"There could be various reasons for that but the second half was a lot closer to where we want to be and we could have come away with a draw.”