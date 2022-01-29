Cobblers back to winning ways as they dig in to see off Salford City at Sixfields

Cobblers defender Jon Guthrie tussles with Salford City striker Matt Smith (Picture; Pete Norton)

Lewis's close-range finish came on just 12 minutes but was enough for all three points as Town again showed their defensive prowess with a resolute showing to keep the big-spending visitors at bay.

The victory is the Cobblers' first since Harrogate on December 11 - some six weeks ago - and ensures they keep pace with their promotion rivals, almost all of whom also won on the same afternoon.

Irdis Kanu started on the right side of midfield on his Cobblers debut while fellow new signing Josh Eppiah made the bench.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers loan signing Idris Kanu on the ball in the Sixfields clash with Salford City

Ryan Watson and Jordan Turnbull both started for Salford on their return to Sixfields and it was the visitors who settled quicker with Matt Smith heading an early corner straight at Liam Roberts.

Cobblers had made a sketchy start but they hit the front on 12 minutes when Jon Guthrie's effort from a Sam Hoskins corner was cleared off the line and rebounded out to Lewis, who smashed into the empty net.

Hoskins was causing problems with his movement up front and Kanu also looked lively as Northampton controlled the remainder of the first-half, albeit without overly troubling Tom King in the away goal.

King did shovel Mitch Pinnock's venomous long-range strike around the post and the same man curled a free-kick narrowly wide, while Aaron McGowan sliced a shot well off target.

Cobblers led at the break and, all in all, the first-half had been comfortable, but that was likely to change kicking against the wind in the second 45 minutes.

Salford did indeed improve, although Town were twice close to extending their lead as Kanu nearly poked in McGowan's cross before Hoskins fluffed a three-on-two breakaway.

The visitors then had a great opportunity to pull level when Smith met Ash Hunter's free-kick but again he steered his shot into the midriff of Roberts before Cobblers just about scrambled away the loose ball.

With his side labouring somewhat, Jon Brady made a couple of proactive substitutions as Eppiah and Tyler Magloire came on for their debuts, replacing Lewis and Kanu.

That meant a change to 3-5-2 and from then on the hosts were relatively comfortable as for all Salford's possession, they never once opened up Northampton's defence.

If anything, the margin of victory could have been greater with Ali Koiki forcing a sharp stop from King in injury-time.

Match facts

Cobblers: Roberts, McGowan, Horsfall (c), Guthrie, Koiki, McWilliams, Sowerby, Lewis (Magloire 71), Hoskins (Rose 86), Pinnock, Kanu (Eppiah 71)

Subs not used: Maxted, Harriman, Flores, Connolly

Salford: King, Vassell (Lund 79), Lowe, Eastham (c), Turnbull, Ndaba, Shephard, McAleny (Kelly 78), Watson, Hunter (Loughlan 79), Smith

Subs not used: Golden, Torrance

Referee: Tom Nield

Attendance: 5,237