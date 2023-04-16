Cobblers remain in control of their own destiny with four games to go after securing an important away point at promotion rivals Carlisle United on Saturday.
A tight and tense first-half made way for a more open second as both sides missed chances to win it. Sam Hoskins and Will Hondermarck were denied by Tomas Holy before Lee Burge made an excellent double stop from Kristian Dennis. Town remain second in League Two. Here are our player ratings from Brunton Park...
1. Lee Burge
Not especially busy but had to keep his wits about him as Carlisle tried their luck from range throughout the contest. Handling was secure, claimed several crosses and was at his best to deny Dennis twice in quick succession when United carved out their best chance... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jack Sowerby
The fact he's able to slot in at centre-back and do so with such ease says a lot about his versatility and game intelligence. Not the biggest or most physical but his positional sense and reading of the danger got him through with no scares. His quality on the ball also helped Cobblers when playing out from the back and he did well to get through nearly 80 minutes given his recent issues... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jon Guthrie
A man mountain once again. He's a brilliant leader and an even better defender and if Cobblers do go on and win promotion this season, few will have played a more influential role than the captain... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. David Norman
Brady can't have asked for much more from him in these lasts two games. He's stepped in impressively with seven defenders out and did everything that was asked of him when defending the left channel. Made two superb blocks late on. Snatched a couple of half chances in the opposition's penalty box... 8 Photo: Pete Norton