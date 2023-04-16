2 . Jack Sowerby

The fact he's able to slot in at centre-back and do so with such ease says a lot about his versatility and game intelligence. Not the biggest or most physical but his positional sense and reading of the danger got him through with no scares. His quality on the ball also helped Cobblers when playing out from the back and he did well to get through nearly 80 minutes given his recent issues... 8 Photo: Pete Norton