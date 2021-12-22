Calderwood believes some clubs might be put off by unvaccinated players

Colin Calderwood.

Cobblers assistant boss Coin Calderwood believes some clubs will be reluctant to sign unvaccinated players in the future, although it is not something he would personally consider when recruiting.

Calderwood and the rest of Cobblers' coaching staff are currently having to manage a mass outbreak of COVID at Sixfields, which has seen two games postponed so far.

Nineteen EFL games were called off at the weekend and another nine have already been cancelled on Boxing Day as cases continue to soar across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst nearly two-thirds of players have now been double jabbed, the EFL revealed last week that 25 per cent do not intend to get vaccinated.

Both the Premier League and the government are urging footballers to get vaccinated, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp saying it should be mandatory 'from a moral point of view' after revealing '99 per cent' of his squad have had both jabs.

Unvaccinated players are a major reason for the raft of recent postponements as they must isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with a positive case, compared to protected players who only need to return a negative test in the same situation.

Some have suggested, including Klopp, that clubs will be reluctant to sign players who have not had the jab in the future.

"It's a very good question and it's something we have talked about," said Calderwood.

"I don't think you can make players get vaccinated because it's their decision, but it is something you can ask about when you're recruiting players.

"It's add another question - is he any good? Is he available? Is he vaccinated? I think it will certainly come into play for some clubs and they will use it moving forward."

However, whilst others might be put off, it is not something that Calderwood would worry about.