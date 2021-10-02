Brady 'hugely disappointed' and admits Cobblers 'weren't good enough' after Sutton loss

Jon Brady.

A 'hugely disappointed' Jon Brady admitted Cobblers' performance against Sutton United on Saturday simply 'was not good enough'.

The Cobblers were beaten 2-0 and struggled to lay a glove on the League Two newcomers on a wet and windy day at Sixfields.

Sutton took a while to break through but their dominance was rewarded with two quick goals either side of half-time, scored by Joe Kizzi and Donovan Wilson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The away side's victory, their first ever in the EFL, would have been bigger if not for Town goalkeeper Liam Roberts who made three or four excellent saves.

"It's hugely disappointing," admitted Brady. "I would say Sutton were excellent at what they did.

"We knew what they would do - play forward quickly and land on second balls with very strong wide players that get at your full-backs.

"They are hugely efficient at what they do but we were not good enough today and I'm very disappointed, first and foremost for ourselves but also for our fans.

"This is our home and we didn't offer too much fight and we didn't play on top of that. They were first to everything and that's the first time this season where we have delivered a performance like that.

"I felt it was quite uncharacteristic from a few of the players in terms of their performances but we have to make sure that this doesn't happen again.