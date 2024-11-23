Brady 'happy' with a point after 'attritional' battle with Cambridge United

By James Heneghan
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 18:27 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 18:28 GMT
Jon Brady admitted he was ‘happy’ to take a point and move on after Saturday’s ‘attritional’ goalless draw with Cambridge United in wretched conditions at Sixfields.

Cobblers drew 0-0 for the second weekend in a row as Storm Bert swept through the country and marred a seriously low-quality contest. Cambridge shaded it overall and came close a couple of times in the second half before Town finished strong, but ultimately neither side could find a breakthrough.

"I'm happy with a point but obviously the conditions really affected the match and it was quite attritional,” said Brady.

"A lot of the play was in the middle of the pitch and it was about winning second balls and then players trying to get it under control but the pitch was so greasy and it was tough for everyone.

"We had to battle it out first and foremost and we tried to win that battle and I thought it might come for us at the end but it didn't so we take the point.

"The boys were working very hard and we pride ourselves on working from front to back. You have to be right on your game defensively in those conditions and both teams stayed strong.

"Cambridge have only lost one in eight and that's now one defeat in seven for us so both teams are very competitive and it was always going to be a tight game, especially when in those conditions.

"It was a tough day."

