Brady gives update on talks with Cobblers' out-of-contract trio

Cobblers are in ‘constant communication’ with out-of-contract trio Fraser Horsfall, Shaun McWilliams and Liam Roberts in an attempt to tie them down to new deals.

All three impressed for the Cobblers last season and are likely to attract interest from clubs in the divisions above, with Horsfall already linked to Championship outfit Bristol City.

They have been offered the chance to stay at Sixfields into next season and beyond but are yet to put pen to paper.

Manager Jon Brady said: "We have strong relationships with each of those three players and obviously we tried throughout the season to try and re-engage those players to new contracts.

"They have waited until this situation and the end of the season and at the moment talks are ongoing.

"We are doing our best and time will tell on that over the next couple of weeks. We are in constant communication with them and we will see.”

The club have set a deadline to avoid talks dragging too far into the summer.