Brady 'excited' to start work with his new coaching team

Colin Calderwood.

Jon Brady says he is 'really excited' to get down to business with his new coaching team following the appointment of Colin Calderwood as assistant manager.

The 56-year-old Scot, who will join the club upon completion of his notice period at Blackpool, was confirmed as the final piece of Town's coaching setup last week.

He will work alongside Marc Richards (first-team coach), Martin Foyle (head of recruitment), Dan Watson (goalkeeping coach) and Brady, while Ian Sampson remains in his role as academy manager.

"We feel Colin is a very strong appointment for the club," said Brady. "He has a great affinity with the club, we think he will be a great addition to our coaching staff and it will be fantastic to be able to draw on his experience.

"Speaking personally, I have spoken with Colin a few times and we can't wait to build that relationship further.

"We are really excited about the coaching staff we have put together. We all live locally, we all have a passion and an affection for the club and with that energy, enthusiasm, experience, know how and local affiliation across the group we feel we will really complement each other."