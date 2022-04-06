Brady 'disappointed' by Lewis' ill-discipline but urges other players to take their opportunity against Bradford City

Paul Lewis makes his way off after being shown the red card.

Manager Jon Brady admitted he was ‘disappointed’ with Paul Lewis for his lack of ‘discipline’ against Mansfield Town on Saturday, especially as it has left him short in central midfield for this weekend’s visit of Bradford City.

With 15 minutes to play at Field Mill, Lewis lunged in late on George Lapslie and then pushed the Mansfield midfielder to the ground in the subsequent scuffle, resulting in two bookings in a matter of seconds and an early bath.

Brady felt the decision was ‘soft’ but admits Lewis should have kept his head in the moment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It wasn't great discipline from Pablo at the time,” said Brady. “Of course it's disappointing.

"He's been key to us in midfield and I feel he does a lot of work that has gone unnoticed and we all feel that.

"Pablo is more disappointed with himself than anything. There was a bit of gamesmanship and the referee didn't see the shirt tug but he knows his discipline has to be better in those moments.”

Lewis is now suspended for Saturday's game against Bradford and with Shaun McWilliams still injured, Jack Sowerby is the only senior central midfielder available to Brady.

Peter Abimbola, who’s back from illness, and Scott Pollock are both possible alternatives for Brady or he could play Mitch Pinnock in a central midfield role as he did against Scunthorpe United.

"We have other options we can look at and we are working on that in training this week,” Brady added.

"It presents an opportunity for others and that's the exciting thing for us because it gives other players that have maybe been on the periphery a chance to come in.

"We have been hit pretty hard with injuries as everyone knows but that's part and parcel of football and we still have to find a way to win games. With the suspension on top, it obviously makes it slightly more difficult.”