Koiki and Abimbola could be in contention for Cobblers against Bradford City

Ali Koiki.

Ali Koiki and Peter Abimbola could both be back in contention to feature for the Cobblers against Bradford City this weekend.

Left-back Koiki has missed the last two weeks due to a hamstring problem picked up at Stevenage but he is back in training this week.

Academy product Abimbola, an 18-year-old central midfielder, has not made the squad for the last two games despite impressing on his league debut against Bristol Rovers.

However, after recovering from illness, he could well be handed a first league start when Mark Hughes brings his Bradford side to Sixfields on Saturday, especially with senior central midfielders Paul Lewis (suspended) and Shaun McWilliams (injured) both sidelined.

Attacker Idris Kanu, who is on loan from Peterborough United, should also be in the mix for a place in the squad having returned from the fractured jaw he sustained at Walsall in February.

"Ali has just started to get back on the grass,” confirmed manager Jon Brady. “Whether or not this weekend will come too soon for him in terms of an opportunity to get minutes, we will see. That will be down to the medical staff.

"Peter had a back spasm on the Friday before the Hartlepool game and then after that he had a pretty heavy cold, which people are starting to get again instead of COVID!