Brackley boss Wilkin is wary of a York backlash

Matt Lowe celebrates after scoring Brackley Town's winning goal at Alfreton Town last weekend. Picture by Brian Martin

Kevin Wilkin is wary of a “backlash” from York City as Brackley Town bid to maintain their good start to the Vanarama National League North season in a bank holiday weekend double-header.

The Saints followed up their 1-0 win at Chorley on the opening day of the campaign with another 1-0 success on the road at Alfreton Town - the trip being brought forward after both clubs’ scheduled opponents saw their squads hit by Covid-19.

Matt Lowe’s goal proved decisive last weekend but Wilkin is now focused on what lies ahead.

Brackley head to York on Saturday with the Minstermen - fancied to be among the title contenders - having made a surprisingly slow start after a 2-1 home loss to Kidderminster Harriers and a 4-0 defeat at Gloucester City last Saturday.

The Saints are due to finally play their first home game of the season against Leamington on Monday afternoon and boss Wilkin knows it all adds up to a challenging 48 hours for his team.

“York haven’t started how they would have liked and the one thing you’re always wary of is the backlash that creates,” he said.

“It’s something we will be mindful of. It’s not going to be long before they turn the corner and you just hope it doesn’t start against us on Saturday!

“We know it’s a really tough place to go but we want to improve on what has been a really good start to the season.

“If we can knuckle down like we did at Alfreton then we feel confident in what we are doing at the moment.

“And I think the game on Monday is something to look forward to.

“It will be nice to be at home finally, we’re playing Leamington so it’s a local derby and we are mindful that in the past few seasons we have not done too well against them.

“We have to deal with the way they play but we’re looking forward to the whole weekend but we know it’s two tough games and we will take nothing for granted.”

Wilkin is understandably delighted by the way hit team have started the season and admitted his team really “knuckled down” to secure the points at Alfreton after they were forced to play the final half-an-hour or so with just 10 men after Twariq Yusuf was sent-off for a second bookable offence.

“We have got to be very pleased with it, especially with the two games being on the road,” Wilkin said when asked about his team’s start to the season.

“It was a bonus just to have the game last weekend after the Darlington match was called off.

“It wasn’t ideal going away from home but the lads knuckled down to it and it was a welcome three points.”

