Boss Gray knows Sutton face 'very tough test' against Cobblers

Sutton United manager Matt Gray will have the inside track on Northampton ahead of this weekend's first ever meeting at Sixfields thanks to his assistant Jason Goodliffe.

Goodliffe is close friends with Cobblers boss Jon Brady after the two played with each other for a couple of seasons at Stevenage in the early noughties.

And so whilst the pair will hardly share key inside information, Gray can call on his assistant's knowledge to help prepare for Sutton's trip to Sixfields.

"They have a good manager in Jon Brady who came through the academy system there and also did really well at Brackley previously," said Gray.

"He's had his first pre-season with the squad and they made some good signings in the summer and so far they have hit the ground running.

"Jason knows Jon well and he speaks very highly of him and those two are quite close so we know what we're up against and we know it will be a very tough game.

"They have had a good start and a lot of their games have been tight. They haven't let in many goals so it's a tough test for us, that's for sure, but it's something we relish and we'll look to impose ourselves on them and cause problems.

"Hopefully we can get that first away win because that's the only thing which is missing at the moment, but it's not like I'm concerned about how we're doing on the road, not at all. We've put in some really good performances and just need that first win."