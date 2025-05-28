Boss Cowan delighted as he ties down three key men for Brackley Town

Matt Lowe has signed a new deal at Brackley Town

Brackley Town have tied down three key players on new contracts ahead of the club's Vanarama National League campaign.

The Saints will be playing at Step One of the non-League ladder for the first time, and manager Gavin Cowan has started the job of building a squad capable of competing against at the fifth tier of English senior football.

He has this week agreed new deals for defender Zak Lilley, and attackers Morgan Roberts and Matt Lowe, with all three signing contracts that will keep them at St James Park until the summer of 2026.

Lilly has been a key man in the Brackley defence for the past two season, making 85 appearances in total and scoring seven goals.

He also played for Cowan at previous clubs, and the Brackley boss said: "Zak has been with me for five years now and knows the ever growing destination we are aspiring too.

"He believes in our process and has now not only hit heights we predicted but is now starting to influence others as a real leader."

Roberts has previously played at EFL level for both Northampton Town and Swindon Town, and was named in the National League North team of the year after helping Saints to promotion in 2024/25.

"From where Morgan started with us to now is a reflection on his commitment and belief in what we do," Cowan told brackleytownfc.com.

"We have ironed out his creases and he is now an integral part of what we do with a big challenge ahead of him to prove himself at the next level.”

Lowe returned for a second stint a Brackley last summer after two seasons in the EFL at Accrington Stanley.

He played a crucial role in the Saints' championship-winning season, scoring 14 goals in 53 games, and that takes his tally to the club to 59 goals in 347 appearances.

"Lowey’s return last season was bigger than what we realised at the time," said Cowan.

"Not only do we have a top player but we have a fantastic character that plays a huge part in motivating the whole group. Matt knows the journey we are on and didn’t even blink when he was asked to go again.”

Meanwhile, Brackley Town have announced two more pre-season friendlies.

The club had already confirmed they will host Sky Bet League One neighbours Northampton Town on Saturday, July 5 (3pm), and they have now revealed they will go to Nuneaton Town on Tuesday, July 8 (7.30pm), and then travel to Stratford Town on Saturday, August 2 (3pm).