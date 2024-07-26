'At least half a dozen clubs' wanted to sign Dibley-Dias as midfielder joins Cobblers from Fulham

Matt Dibley-Dias

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has spoken of his delight at securing the season-long signing of Fulham midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias, beating off competition from a clutch of other EFL clubs.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated at Craven Cottage, captaining the club's Under-21 side last season, and he will now spend the next 12 months at Sixfields as he takes the next steps in his football career.

Dibley-Dias, who has been an unused substitute for Fulham in several Premier League matches, has yet to make his senior debut, although he did play twice for the Cottagers' U21s in EFL Trophy draws at Portsmouth and Leyton Orient last season.

He will get the chance to make his first League start with the Cobblers this season, and Brady said: "Matt is a player we are delighted to sign. He has already made an impact at Fulham, he has been in and around their first team squad and I know he is rated very highly.

"He has had a choice of clubs this summer, I know there were at least half a dozen in for him. So we are very pleased he has chosen to come to Northampton Town."

The New Zealander will follow in the footsteps of another Fulham youngster, Kieron Bowie, who spent the past two years at the Cobblers, playing 85 games.

And Brady believes the Scottish striker's progress and development while at Sixfields paved the way for ensuring the Cottagers allowed Dibley-Dias to sign on at Northampton.

"We are grateful to Fulham for believing we are the best place for Matt and for trusting us with another of their young players," said the Cobblers boss. "I think the work we did with Kieron Bowie and our reputation for developing and improving players certainly counted in our favour."

A New Zealander with a Brazilian father, Dibley-Dias moved to England with his family as a young child, and has been with Fulham since he was 14-years-old.

He qualifies to play international football for New Zealand, England, Brazil and Portugal, and was last year handed a senior call up by his native All Whites, but missed out through injury.

So what qualities will the central midfielder bring to the Cobblers?

"Matt is good on the ball and he has a good engine," said Brady. "He is an athletic player who is mobile and who can get about the pitch but can also handle the physical side of the game.