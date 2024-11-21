Northampton Town host Cambridge United at the weekend after two encouraging away draws.Northampton Town host Cambridge United at the weekend after two encouraging away draws.
Northampton Town host Cambridge United at the weekend after two encouraging away draws.

AI predicts the outcome of EVERY League One fixture this weekend, featuring Northampton Town, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Wycombe Wanderers and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Nov 2024
Northampton go in search of a first win in four when they host struggling Cambridge United on Saturday.

It will be far from easy with Cambridge having rallied in recent weeks to get back into the survival hunt.

But Cobblers will go into the game in confident mood after two encouraging away draws in their last two outings.

It promises to be another entertaining round of action across the league, with these results the predicted outcome according to the latest AI predictions.

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26%

1. Bolton Wanderers 2 Blackpool 1

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 14% Draw: 23% Away: 63%

2. Shrewsbury Town 0 Birmingham City 2

Home: 14% Draw: 23% Away: 63% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34%

3. Stevenage 0 Leyton Orient 0

Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26%

4. Barnsley 2 Wigan Athletic 1

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26% Photo: Getty Images

