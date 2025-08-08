Corby Amateur Swimming Club makes a splash with record-breaking season

On the year of their 60th Anniversary, Corby Amateur Swimming Club (ASC) is celebrating a landmark season of growth, achievement, and national recognition, as it continues to establish itself as one of the region’s most dynamic and fast-developing competitive swimming programmes.

The 2024–25 season saw Corby ASC enjoy unprecedented success at all levels, from county championships to national competitions. At the 2025 County Championships, the club delivered its best-ever performance, winning a remarkable 289 medals, including 95 golds, 117 silvers, and 77 bronzes. This record-breaking haul was accompanied by 34 trophies, and a standout moment came with a clean sweep of medals in the Boys 15 age group — a testament to the club’s depth and development across age groups.

This county success is part of a broader upward trend. Over the past four years, the club has nearly tripled its county medal total — rising from 108 in 2022 to 289 in 2025. The Amateur Swimming Club has shown steady progress each season, with more swimmers achieving qualifying times and reaching higher levels of competition.

At the regional level, Corby continued its ascent with 41 swimmers qualifying for the 2025 Long Course Regional Championships and 228 swims entered — a clear sign of growing competitiveness and strength across squads.

The club’s reach extends to the national stage, with swimmers competing — and medalling — at the British, English, and Scottish National Championships. Among those representing Corby this summer at the Nationals were Laurenzio, Finley, Aryan, Ethan, Holly, Lilly, and Grace at the British Championships; while others, Isabelle, Ollie and Aiden featured at the Welsh, and Scottish Nationals respectively.

The club has just returned from a landmark appearance at the British Aquatics NextGen Championships, where 12 of our swimmers competed among the nation’s rising stars. Together, they secured places in an impressive 10 finals, bringing home 3 Golds, 2 Silvers, and a Bronze — a remarkable achievement on such a prestigious stage. For the first time in the club’s 60-year history, we fielded a relay team, narrowly missing out on a podium finish by just 0.09 seconds — that’s nine one-hundredths of a second, or less than the width of a fingernail! It was a thrilling performance and a proud moment that firmly cements Corby’s place on the national swimming map.

Away from the podium, the club remains committed to giving all members the opportunity to grow through regular Open Meets, which provide vital race experience and a chance to track personal progress. A transparent meet structure, ranging from internal galas to elite Level 1 events, supports swimmers at all levels — from developing juniors to high-performance competitors.

The club’s ongoing success wouldn’t be possible without its dedicated team of 12–13 volunteer coaches, many of whom are former swimmers or qualified parents who give their time freely alongside full-time jobs. As well as all the parents and supporters of the club that make the events possible. Their commitment has created a nurturing yet ambitious environment that supports long-term development and personal achievement.

Corby ASC’s new Tiny Crows programme — aimed at developing young swimmers — has expanded, now operating across three lanes with more swimmers on a growing trials list.

Whether measured by medals, personal bests, or the enthusiasm of its members, Corby Amateur Swimming Club is making a splash — and building a bright future for swimmers of all levels.