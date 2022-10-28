Far Cotton coach John Daly

The Far Cotton coach will be in the corner with Owen Gidman when he launches his paid career at the York Hall in Bethnal Green on Saturday.

Gidman has been travelling from Bletchley to the Towcester Road gym for around 12 months.

Daly and Gidman knew each other from when he was a junior amateur and would regularly come to Northampton to spar Conner Downs.

Daly says he “always thought Owen had a pro style” and the 23 year old says he wants to win major titles after joining up with manager Mo Prior.

He meets Lee Hallett over four rounds this weekend.

The Londoner has an upset win over Harley Benn – brother of Conor and son of Nigel – on his record, but he pays his bills by giving prospects rounds.

Gidman has been out of the ring for three years and Daly said: “This is the sort of fight Owen needs. We know Hallett is tough and can be a handful and he will show Owen what the pro game is all about.

“I’m sure Owen will win and has a good future in front of him. We just need to get this one out of the way and then we can look forward to next year.”

Daly has also had Chantelle Cameron in the gym.

The 31-year-old looks to become undisputed super-lightweight champion when she fights Jessica McCaskill in Abu Dhabi a week on Saturday.