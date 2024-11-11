Blisworth on track

Blisworth U18s

Blisworths first team reached The Junior Cup 3rd round after beating UCL side, Bugbrooke Reserves on Saturday.

Goals from Dan Lyons, Dean Hall and the returning Nathan Bobowicz helped Blisworth to a 3-0 win.

The side are currently 3rd in the Northants Combination Premier League but have games in hand on the top 2.

Blisworth are playing their games At Kislingbury, home of Junior club TFA, while their clubhouse and changing rooms are being rebuilt.

Blisworth FC Clubhouse rebuild

The build is well under way and should be completed sometime around January.

Football chairman at Blisworth, Richard Hedges said:

"There have been a couple of delays to the rebuild due to minor legal issues but they have now hopefully all been overcome and it's full steam ahead."

"It's a credit to our management teams at first and reserve team level to have kept the teams playing to such a level without a home base to play at. We are grateful to Rob and Adam at TFA for leading us their pitch during our rebuild."

Blisworth U15 Blues

Blisworth are one of the counties biggest clubs, fielding 28 teams with plans to start a new Under 6 side in the coming months.

This weekend, Blisworth First team have another tough away fixture at 4th placed Harpole while Blisworth Reserves host Burton Park at Kislingbury. Both games kick off at 2pm.