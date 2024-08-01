Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And you could win £200 by making one! 🍫

Cadbury’s My Era let you make your own retro poster.

Pick from a range of styles of throwback posters.

Choice of five different skin tones and three gender options.

Take a step back through time by making your own retro Cadbury poster. The confectionary giant is also giving people the chance to win £200 with just a few clicks.

The eye-catching throwback posters are created with artificial intelligence and you can pick from a range of different eras. Each poster option has a masculine, feminine and gender-neutral output available, as well as five different skin tone options based on globally recognised iOS emojis.

Cadbury’s says on its website: “We hope you should be able to select any poster style and get something back that resembles you as closely as possible.” If you make a poster you will automatically be entered into the draw with the chance to win £200.

How can you make your own Cadbury’s poster?

Cadbury My Era AI retro photo. Photo: Cadbury | Cadbury

It is super simple, it doesn't take more than a few clicks and AI does most of the heavy lifting. All you have to do is go to Cadbury’s My Era website here and follow the instructions.

First you need to hit ‘generate now’ at the top of the website and then select your era from across the company’s 200 year history. After that you take a selfie and let the AI work its magic.

It couldn’t be any more simple and intuitive. However, Cadbury’s advises that you need to be 18 years or older to be eligible to participate.

How does it work?

An AI (artificial intelligence) will take your selfie and transform it into a poster. You will be given options including picking your gender and skin tone.

Cadbury’s explains on its website: “The My Cadbury Era AI tool asks you to choose your skin tone so we can produce a personalised poster. We've aligned our options with globally recognised standards, and hope that everyone finds a skin tone that closely represents themselves.”

The skin tones were chosen to align with those used globally as emoji options.

When does the campaign end?

Cadbury’s My Era poster campaign will run until 26 August 2024 or until the first 499,000 submissions have been manually moderated. So you still have plenty of time to create your own masterpieces.

Go to Cadbury’s website here to generate your own My Era poster. Click the link here.

Have you made your own Cadbury poster yet, what did you make of the results? Share your experience in the comments below.