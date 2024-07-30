Finesse Coffee Machine from Tassimo that has a special deal | Tassimo

Coffee lovers won’t want to miss a limited time deal from Tassimo offering three months worth of coffee with every machine and a saving of over £100

Shoppers can save over £100 on a coffee machine while getting three months worth of hot drinks free in a new Summer deal. The limited time offer from Tassimo includes Cadbury Hot Chocolate and Costa Latte in a bundle that costs less than £50.

It is only while stocks last so those wanting to bag the bargain will need to check out Tassimo’s deal here before their coffee gets cold. Free drink pods sent out with the coffee machine are for Kenco Flat White and Cafe Au Lait, Cadbury Hot Chocolate plus Costa Latte and Costa Americano.

Tassimo is sending out 72 drink pods with every order of its Finesse machine. The special deal went live just days ago.

It’s a huge 67% saving as the coffee machine and bundle is normally £152.93 but is now £49.99. The Finesse machine alone usually costs £119.99.

Shoppers get a two-year Bosch Warranty with the order. Once they register the machine, they will also get two £10 discounts from Tassimo for coffee going forward.

Tassimo is well known for its hot drink machines. A company spokeswoman said: “From indulgent milky drinks such as lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos to invigorating espressos, sweet hot chocolates, Tassimo prepares every drink individually at the touch of a button.”

Making it unique, the Finesse machine has an ‘Intensity Boost’. This allows users to adapt coffees to their preference, even intensifying the flavour of hot drinks if they choose.

The six months worth of free drinks include eight packs of Costa Latte, 16 packs of Kenco Americano Grande, eight packs of Cadbury Hot Chocolate, eight packs of Kenco Flat White, 16 packs of Costa Americano and 16 packs of Kenco Café au Lait to use in the machine.