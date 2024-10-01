New sensory room unveiled for Hardingstone Academy reception class

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hardingstone Academy has introduced a new sensory room for its youngest pupils to support their learning and development.

The new sensory room features a bubble tube, light projector, mirrors and a gym ball to provide a relaxing space where the children can explore different types of sensory learning.

Sensory rooms support brain development and the calming space promotes emotional health and holistic development.

Head of School Gill Glenn said: “Sensory rooms are commonly found in special educational needs schools or departments, but are less frequently used in mainstream settings.

Reception pupils at Hardingstone Academy enjoy the new sensory room

“We know that sensory play can have a huge impact on the brain development of young children and that is why we’ve introduced this space for our reception pupils. The children can explore their senses of touch, sight and sound and this in turn boosts their cognitive development.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this to our youngest learners – and the children are having a fantastic time exploring the new sensory room!”