Workforce Skills Support to Participate in Action for Construction's 2024 Construction Careers Event

Organised by Action for Construction, the Construction Careers Event serves as a crucial platform for industry stakeholders to engage with aspiring professionals and demonstrate their commitment to nurturing careers in construction. Workforce Skills Support views this event as an invaluable opportunity to inspire and guide the next generation of construction professionals.

At the Workforce Skills Support booth, young learners can expect to explore a comprehensive range of training programmes meticulously tailored to meet the evolving demands of the construction industry. Seasoned advisors will be available to offer expert guidance and insights to young learners eager to pursue fulfilling careers in construction.

In addition to showcasing training programmes, Workforce Skills Support will host interactive workshops and demonstrations aimed at providing attendees with a firsthand experience of the dynamic working environment within the construction sector. These sessions are designed to offer practical insights into various roles and responsibilities prevalent in the industry.

Beyond the event, Workforce Skills Support remains committed to supporting aspiring professionals through ongoing guidance and assistance. Recognising the challenges associated with entering the construction field, the organisation is dedicated to ensuring individuals receive relevant qualifications aligned with their career aspirations. From aiding in qualification selection to facilitating job placements and continuous professional development, Workforce Skills Support is steadfast in its mission to empower individuals to thrive in the construction industry.

Young learners interested in exploring opportunities within the construction sector are encouraged to connect with Workforce Skills Support's team of experts, who will be available to address queries and provide personalised guidance tailored to their aspirations.

For further information about level 2 NVQs and to connect with one of Workforce Skills Support's advisors, interested parties are urged to reach out without hesitation.