What weather forecasters are predicting for Coronation bank holiday weekend in Northamptonshire
Will street and garden parties be rain-free and warm?
As the Coronation and the long bank holiday weekend approaches, many will be wondering if they need extra provisions to keep attendees dry and warm at street and garden parties.
Although, no doubt, most people will be keep their fingers crossed for warm weather and sunshine.
There is plenty going on across Northamptonshire over the weekend to mark the Coronation of the new King Charles III, but most of the events are outside, so weather will play a key part.
Here’s what weather forecasters are predicting for the three-day weekend in Northamptonshire
Northampton according to AccuWweather
Saturday May 6: 16C, variable cloudiness and a couple of showers.
Sunday May 7: 18C, variable cloudiness with a couple of showers; showers could impact the Coronation Big Lunch if held outside.
Monday May 8: 18C, mostly cloudy with a touch of rain in the afternoon.
Kettering according to AccuWeather
Saturday May 6: 15C, variable cloudiness and a couple of showers.
Sunday May 7: 18C, mostly cloudy with a couple of showers; showers could impact the Coronation Big Lunch if held outside.
Monday May 8: 18C, mostly cloudy; showers in the morning followed by a little rain in the afternoon.
For the rest of this week – Wednesday May 4 to Friday May 5 – temperatures are predicted to be between 15C and 17C. Wednesday and Thursday will see periods of clouds and sun. Friday is expected to be similar, but with a “couple of showers", according to AccuWeather.