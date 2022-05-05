Weather watchers are hopeful Northamptonshire could be heading for a May mini-heatwave.
Temperatures are already climbing towards 20°C and may go even higher.
Local forecasters @NNweather said: “Temperatures will be in the low 20s by the middle of next week as we see warm conditions take hold in the county.
“But what’s that towards the end of next week? It’s too early to be certain but building heat over Western Europe coupled with a southerly breeze might bring the high 20s."
Some rain across the county on Friday (May 6) will be followed by mostly dry spells.
Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said: “Weather trends at the moment are similar to a child's treasure hunt — warmer, cooler, warmer, very warm…
“High pressure will bring fine dry weather over the weekend, but not spectacular warmth, and there’s an increasing chance of some showers by Monday.
"But all charts are showing maximum temperatures above average by the end of the week, although the exact amount of warmth will depend on the subtle positioning of high and low pressure systems.”
This year’s top temperature recorded by the Met Office weather station at Pitsford, near Northampton, was 21.4°C at 4pm on Good Friday, April 15.
Next week could turn out to be a taster of what’s to follow as forecasters are predicting more warm weather in the second half of May and hot spells in June as a ‘Spanish sizzler’ blows in from the continent in the week of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee from June 2 to 5, when Her Majesty marks 70 years on the throne.