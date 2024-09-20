Weather warning issued for rain across part of Northamptonshire

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 20th Sep 2024, 11:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A third yellow weather warning for as many days has been issued – this time for rain - across part of Northamptonshire.

Met Office has issued another all-day weather warning for Sunday (September 22).

Yellow warnings are already in place for most of today (Friday September 20) and tomorrow (Saturday September 21), for thunderstorms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new warning is in place from midnight on Sunday until 11.59pm and covers Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and parts of north and east Northamptonshire.

A weather warning for rain is in place across parts of Northamptonshire.A weather warning for rain is in place across parts of Northamptonshire.
A weather warning for rain is in place across parts of Northamptonshire.

Sunday’s warning says: “Areas of heavy rain will bring the potential for disruption.”

Residents are warned of difficult driving conditions, public transport delays and the potential for some flooding and power loss.

According to the Met Office forecast, there is a between a 50 and 80 percent chance of rain from 1am to 10pm on Sunday.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireMet OfficeDaventryTowcesterResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.