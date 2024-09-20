Weather warning issued for rain across part of Northamptonshire
Met Office has issued another all-day weather warning for Sunday (September 22).
Yellow warnings are already in place for most of today (Friday September 20) and tomorrow (Saturday September 21), for thunderstorms.
The new warning is in place from midnight on Sunday until 11.59pm and covers Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and parts of north and east Northamptonshire.
Sunday’s warning says: “Areas of heavy rain will bring the potential for disruption.”
Residents are warned of difficult driving conditions, public transport delays and the potential for some flooding and power loss.
According to the Met Office forecast, there is a between a 50 and 80 percent chance of rain from 1am to 10pm on Sunday.
