A third yellow weather warning for as many days has been issued – this time for rain - across part of Northamptonshire.

Met Office has issued another all-day weather warning for Sunday (September 22).

The new warning is in place from midnight on Sunday until 11.59pm and covers Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and parts of north and east Northamptonshire.

Sunday’s warning says: “Areas of heavy rain will bring the potential for disruption.”

Residents are warned of difficult driving conditions, public transport delays and the potential for some flooding and power loss.

According to the Met Office forecast, there is a between a 50 and 80 percent chance of rain from 1am to 10pm on Sunday.