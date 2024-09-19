Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms have been issued across parts of Northamptonshire.

One warning has been issued by the Met Office and is in place from midday to 8pm on Friday (September 20) – the day market traders will be welcomed back to Northampton’s refurbished Market Square.

Both Northampton, Daventry and Towcester are included in the warning, as well as surrounding villages in the south and west of Northamptonshire.

The warning says: “Thunderstorms and heavy showers could cause some disruption on Friday in a few places.”

The Met Office is warning of thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday (September 20 and 21) in parts of Northamptonshire.

Met Office warns that there could be damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, driving conditions may be affected by spray, public transport could be delayed and there could be some short term power loss.

The forecast in Northampton for Friday is grey, but dry until midday. From 12pm to 5pm, the forecast looks brighter, but there is between a 30 percent and 80 percent chance of rain, according to the Met Office.

Most of Northamptonshire is also included in the second warning, which is an all-day thunderstorm warning for Saturday (September 21) and is in place from 1am until 11.59pm. Saturday’s warning extends into the north of the county including Wellingborough, Rushden, Kettering and Corby.

The warning includes similar expectations, including poor driving conditions, public transport delays, flooding, power cuts and possible damage due to lightning.