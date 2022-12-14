News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Temperatures set to reach a bitter -6C in Northampton overnight

Get that extra blanket ready as ‘feels like’ temperatures could be -8C

By Carly Odell
4 hours ago - 1 min read

Northampton is set to be hit by well below freezing temperatures overnight tonight (December 14 to December 15) and drivers are being warned to travel with “extreme caution”.

After a relatively mild October and November, December has felt much more like a typical British winter, especially this week following snowfall on Monday (December 12).

Hide Ad

AccuWeather is reporting that Northampton will be -6C tonight, but that it will ‘feel like’ -8C.

Temperatures in Northampton are set to drop to -6C overnight.
Most Popular

The weather forecaster said it will be “mainly clear and cold; patchy freezing fog late; freezing fog can lead to icy spots; travel with extreme caution.”

Northamptonshire forecaster, NN Weather, reported temperatures of -5C this morning and zero this lunchtime (December 14).

Hide Ad

Despite all the chilly talk, NN Weather is optimistic that temperatures will rise at the weekend, with expected temperature of 2C on Friday, 4C on Saturday and 9C on Sunday.