Temperatures set to reach a bitter -6C in Northampton overnight
Get that extra blanket ready as ‘feels like’ temperatures could be -8C
Northampton is set to be hit by well below freezing temperatures overnight tonight (December 14 to December 15) and drivers are being warned to travel with “extreme caution”.
After a relatively mild October and November, December has felt much more like a typical British winter, especially this week following snowfall on Monday (December 12).
AccuWeather is reporting that Northampton will be -6C tonight, but that it will ‘feel like’ -8C.
The weather forecaster said it will be “mainly clear and cold; patchy freezing fog late; freezing fog can lead to icy spots; travel with extreme caution.”
Northamptonshire forecaster, NN Weather, reported temperatures of -5C this morning and zero this lunchtime (December 14).
Despite all the chilly talk, NN Weather is optimistic that temperatures will rise at the weekend, with expected temperature of 2C on Friday, 4C on Saturday and 9C on Sunday.