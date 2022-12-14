Northampton is set to be hit by well below freezing temperatures overnight tonight (December 14 to December 15) and drivers are being warned to travel with “extreme caution”.

After a relatively mild October and November, December has felt much more like a typical British winter, especially this week following snowfall on Monday (December 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

AccuWeather is reporting that Northampton will be -6C tonight, but that it will ‘feel like’ -8C.

Temperatures in Northampton are set to drop to -6C overnight.

The weather forecaster said it will be “mainly clear and cold; patchy freezing fog late; freezing fog can lead to icy spots; travel with extreme caution.”

Northamptonshire forecaster, NN Weather, reported temperatures of -5C this morning and zero this lunchtime (December 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad